Accelerating Fiber Deployments Fuel 7 Percent Y/Y Growth for Broadband Equipment, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market increased to $3.6 B in 2Q 2021, up 7 percent year-over-year (Y/Y). Growth came from spending on both Cable and PON infrastructure.

"Fiber buildouts for residential, business, and mobile transport applications show no signs of slowing," noted Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Broadband Access and Home Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "Despite supply chain constraints and increased costs, operators continue to prioritize spending on their broadband access networks," explained Heynen.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2021 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report:

Total cable access concentrator revenue increased 12 percent Y/Y to $247 M . Node splitting activity continues, resulting in increased DOCSIS licenses as well as new DAA node purchases.

. Node splitting activity continues, resulting in increased DOCSIS licenses as well as new DAA node purchases. Total DSL Access Concentrator revenue was down 51 percent Y/Y, driven by slower port shipments worldwide as more operators shift their spending to fiber.

Total PON ONT unit shipments exceeded 35 M for the second time in three quarters.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Broadband Access and Home Networking Quarterly Report provides a complete overview of the Broadband Access market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and port/unit shipments for Cable, DSL, and PON equipment. Covered equipment includes Converged Cable Access Platforms (CCAP) and Distributed Access Architectures (DAA); Digital Subscriber Line Access Multiplexers ([DSLAMs] by technology ADSL/ADSL2+, G.SHDSL, VDSL, VDSL Profile 35b, and G.FAST); PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), Cable, DSL, and PON CPE (Customer Premises Equipment); and SOHO WLAN Equipment, including Mesh Routers. For more information about the report, please contact [email protected].

