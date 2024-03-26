Accelerating Networking and Edge AI with AEWIN High Performance Network Appliances and Edge Servers Powered by AMD Siena

TAIPEI, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEWIN provides a series of performant Network Appliances and Edge Server powered by single AMD Zen 4c EPYC 8004 processor codenamed Siena. The latest AMD Siena CPU is produced with 5nm manufacturing technology to have up to 64 cores (extreme density of 2CCX/CCD) and 225W TDP with lower energy consumption compared to EPYC SP5. Siena SP6 CPU has the best performance per watt and is with the support of rich I/O and CXL 1.1.

SCB-1945 (1U) and SCB-1947A (2U) are two performant Network Appliances supporting 12x DDR5 sockets and 4x/8x PCIe Gen5 slots for AEWIN self-design NICs with 1G to 100G copper/fiber interfaces (with/without bypass function) or other accelerators and NVMe SSDs. Both models provide the flexibility to change 2x front panel PCIe slots to 1x PCIe x16 slot for installing off-the-shelf add-on card for additional functions required. It can support 400G NIC card installed such as NVIDIA Mellanox PCIe 5.0 NIC.

They deliver high throughput and low latency for compute intensive workloads. Customer can choose to have internal storage with high-capacity support, up to 4x native SATA/mSATA SSD. The mainboard itself also supports dual M.2 2280 NVMe SSD as high-speed OS boot devices. Benefited from the Siena CPU with energy efficiency, both models feature extraordinary computing performance and short-depth design (SCB-1945: 548mm; SCB-1947A: 600mm) to achieve faster speeds for Edge Computing and Networking.

To further expand the ability of AI, the SCB-1947C is a 2U, single-socket Edge Computing Server offering dual-width PCIe x16 slots to support GPU/FPGA cards for intelligent applications. In addition to the GPU slots, there are 4x PCIe 5.0 x8 slots available for NIC, accelerators, or NVMe SSDs. Tasks requiring AI workloads can be handled effortlessly at the edge by SCB-1947C.

Regarding the reliability and cybersecurity, the SCB-1945 and SCB-1947 series support OT006B module for AEWIN Trusted Secure Boot (TSB V2 module) to deliver the first line of firmware security defense during boot-up process. TPM 2.0 module is also supported to allow authentication of hardware devices to ensure the integrity of the hardware platform.

Featuring great performance, excellent power efficiency, rich I/O, advanced security technologies, extraordinary expandability, and the best TCO, both SCB-1945 and SCB-1947 series are ready to be deployed for diverse applications including Networking, Cybersecurity, MEC, EdgeAI, Edge Computing, Storage, and more. Don't hesitate to tailor your solution with AEWIN offerings!

