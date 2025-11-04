AEWIN Presents Innovative Two-Phase Direct Liquid Cooling (2P DLC) Solution at SC25

TAIPEI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEWIN Technologies Co., Ltd (doing business as AEWIN), a leading provider of advanced network appliances and edge computing solutions, is excited to present innovative Two-Phase Direct Liquid Cooling (2P DLC) solution at Supercomputing 2025 (SC25) from November 16 to 21. This solution marks a major advancement in AI thermal management and energy efficiency to enable edge computing servers and AI servers to operate with exceptional cooling performance and sustainability.

AEWIN Two Phase Direct Liquid Cooling

As AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) continue to drive component power consumption to unprecedented levels, AEWIN's 2P DLC solution is engineered to address these challenges effectively. It offers over 2kW of thermal removal capacity per chip to manage the extreme heat generated by next-generation AI GPUs. The solution features advanced leakage detection and an AI-powered CDU controller for intelligent, efficient, and safe operation in high-density computing environments with extremely low PUE.

Fully modularized for flexible integration, AEWIN's 2P DLC system seamlessly fits into Edge AI servers and data center racks. The self-designed pump, condenser, and control modules support quick delivery and easy deployment. Additionally, the PFAS-free, low-GWP coolant minimizes environmental impact while maintaining superior cooling efficiency, which reflects AEWIN's strong commitment to ESG principles and sustainable innovation.

By significantly reducing reliance on fans and air-conditioning systems, AEWIN's 2P DLC solution not only enhances cooling efficiency but also lowers operational costs and carbon emissions. Through this innovation, AEWIN continues to empower sustainable, high-performance computing infrastructure for the next generation of AI and HPC applications.

