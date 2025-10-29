Accelerating Radiopharmaceutical Therapy with Translational Tools, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

News provided by

Xtalks

Oct 29, 2025, 14:30 ET

In this free webinar, learn how to select and validate preclinical tumor models to capture relevant target biology and translational endpoints. The featured speakers will discuss key radiochemistry considerations for isotope labeling and chelator strategies that ensure reliable data generation. Attendees will learn best practices for designing biodistribution, dosimetry and efficacy studies that inform smarter clinical decisions. The speakers will share how a glioblastoma case study ([¹⁷⁷Lu]FAP-2886 in the U87MG model) demonstrates target validation, efficacy readouts and multi-target expression profiling.

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radioligand therapy development is progressing rapidly, but success depends on selecting the right preclinical models, optimal study designs and translational strategies. Many programs stall due to gaps in model relevance, study design or isotopic selection. Join this webinar to explore how early, informed decisions can de-risk development, validate therapeutic targets and support clinical translation, from discovery through IND.

www.perceptive.com/preclinical-imaging
This webinar is designed for researchers, drug developers and translational scientists focused on radioligand therapy and other targeted therapeutic approaches. It will highlight how the integration of radiochemistry, robust preclinical models and well-designed studies can generate reliable and reproducible data to guide smarter development decisions.

Join the featured speakers to explore:

  • How to choose preclinical tumor models that reflect relevant biology and target expression
  • Radiochemistry considerations, including isotope selection and labeling strategies
  • Best practices for designing preclinical studies that address key translational questions
  • How to generate decision-ready data that supports clinical translation
  • A case study from glioblastoma research, showing how a combination of FACs analysis and advanced [¹⁷⁷Lu]FAP-2886 imaging can be used to determine FAP targeting and therapeutic potential in the U87MG model

Register for this webinar to see how imaging-based readouts can transform radiopharmaceutical therapy, reduce risk and bring promising therapies closer to patients.

Join experts from Perceptive, Mike Batey, Senior Director, SMS Discovery; and Julian Goggi, PhD, Director, Discovery Research, for the live webinar on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 9am EST (3pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Radiopharmaceutical Therapy with Translational Tools.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit www.xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit www.xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/ 

Contact:
Vera Kovacevic
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected] 

