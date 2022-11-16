Accelerating the Digital Renaissance: Supercars & Caviar, Stretch Gallery's Web3 Car Meet at Art Basel Miami, Enables 3D Scanning of Participants' Cars

PHILADELPHIA and MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Gallery and Voxbox will present Supercars & Caviar during Art Basel Miami Beach on December 3.

Supercars & Caviar will be held at Stretch Gallery and begins at 9:30 pm. Celebrating an acceleration into Digital Renaissance with food, drink, live music, and a Web3 Panel featuring special guests: Two-time Grammy award winning music producer !llmind, Jake Steinerman Head of Community at Spatial, Daniel Moomey Head of Partnerships at Filebase, Dave Silver Co-Founder of RecPhilly, Stackie Robinson (Selena Scott) CEO of Stockanians inc., and Al Ware CEO of VoxBox.

If you're a car enthusiast, Supercars & Caviar is the event for you. Attendees will have the option to get a 3D scan of their classic, antique, track, muscle, drift, exotic, or supercar, and owners will be issued a 1-of-1 digital render that can be displayed in the Stretch Gallery Metaverse Garage debut.

"Whether you are new to the luxury vehicle world or a seasoned collector, the Metaverse Garage offers a new format for appreciating supercars. We look at these vehicles as works of art and engineering marvels. We have combined the traditional car-meet with Web3, and Art Basel audiences are going to get revved-up when they see all the cars at the event." says Peter Groverman, Founder of Stretch Gallery.

Web3 and Blockchain technology are still in their infancy and the mass-market is still learning about the industry. Stretch Gallery and Voxbox are educating people about these emerging technologies and are working to ensure that people have a clear understanding of how these digital tools benefit both creators and collectors. Through providing accurate information and fostering an open dialogue, Stretch Gallery and VoxBox are creating a bright future for Web3 and Blockchain.

"With the Digital Renaissance upon us, it's time to educate and build the future of the Metaverse. The world is transitioning from an analog experience of the internet to a new immersive experience - so everyone attending this event will get their own custom environment in which they can host events or sell physical items with friends online," says Al Ware CEO of VoxBox.

Supercars & Caviar offers a glimpse into this new technological frontier. This new world allows a new type of ownership for non-reproducible assets. "Community and utility are the foundation of Web3. Fine arts are just the tip of the iceberg. We are creating highly curated luxury experiences powered by the blockchain — giving patrons immediate value, as well as added benefits over time," says Alex Kuhn, Director of Stretch Gallery.

To learn more about the Supercars & Caviar, visit the Eventbrite link .

About Stretch Gallery: When it comes to the art world, there is a big difference between preserving culture and building culture. Stretch Gallery aims to do both. By generating a symbiosis between physical and digital worlds to empower artists and connect them to collectors. Stretch Gallery is located in Wynwood Miami, with a digital mirror gallery in the Spatial Metaverse. This Meta-Gallery hosts intra-artist critiques, exclusive showings, guided tours, and interactive experiences. The physical gallery will host exhibitions, parties, VIP events, and workshops. To view the virtual gallery and learn more about Stretch Gallery, visit:

www.StretchGallery.com.

About Voxbox

VoxBox is a Web3 Metaverse Development company. We consult and build for other brands wanting to enter into the Metaverse. Our mission is to help usher in the next era of the internet by developing the infrastructure and applications needed to make virtual worlds mainstream. With over a decade of experience in web development, VoxBox is well-positioned to be a leader in this new frontier.

www.VoxBox.dev

