Accelint Awarded Contract on Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD IDIQ

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelint is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

Through SHIELD, Accelint will be positioned to support the Missile Defense Agency by delivering software, systems, and engineering solutions designed to operate in complex, multi-domain environments. Accelint brings experience across mission command, autonomy, data and AI, and mission-critical systems integration, supporting programs where interoperability, resilience, and disciplined execution are essential.

"Missile defense depends on systems that work together under real-world conditions and can adapt as requirements evolve," said Brian Morrison, CEO of Accelint. "Our teams focus on integrating capabilities in ways that are practical, resilient, and ready for operational use - working closely with government partners to ensure what's fielded performs as intended."

About Accelint

Accelint delivers AI, autonomy, and mission systems that are shaped by real-world operators, open by design, fielded fast and proven across domains. Whether in the field, at the edge, or behind the scenes, our tech helps teams cut through complexity, anticipate threats, and act decisively. For over 25 years the DoD and our allies have trusted Accelint with their hardest challenges.

SOURCE Accelint