Accelint Partners with NODA AI, Safran Federal Systems, and Striveworks to Deliver Integrated USV Capabilities for Naval Operations

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelint announced a partnership with NODA AI, Safran Federal Systems, and Striveworks to deliver integrated unmanned surface vehicle capabilities for U.S. Navy and Marine Corps maritime operations. The partnership combines best-in-class autonomy, AI, electronic warfare, and orchestration technologies to address critical gaps in distributed maritime operations.

Accelint's MV-20 USV platform serves as the foundation for this collaboration. Operating in high sea states, the MV-20 accommodates modular payloads through open architecture design and deploys from multiple maritime assets. It provides the foundation for multi-mission autonomous operations in contested environments.

Integrated capabilities from all four partners create a force multiplier for naval operations. The MV-20 integrates Striveworks' AI Operation platform - which includes its sensor-agnostic automated target recognition (ATR) technology, Safran Federal Systems' electronic warfare and assured positioning navigation, and timing (APNT) capabilities, alongside NODA AI's orchestration platform for multi-asset coordination. This combination delivers adaptive coordination across platforms, AI-driven targeting, resilient navigation in denied environments, and persistent maritime domain awareness. The system compresses decision cycles and creates tactical overmatch in littoral operations.

The partnership addresses Department of War requirements for distributed maritime operations in disconnected, denied, intermittent, and limited (DDIL) environments. The integrated platform operates in contested littoral and amphibious theaters where traditional communications and navigation are compromised.

"This partnership delivers what naval expeditionary forces need now: autonomous platforms that operate reliably in degraded conditions, coordinate across multiple assets, and maintain operational tempo when adversaries contest the electromagnetic spectrum," said Ben Pinx, Accelint's President of Sensors & Autonomous Solutions. "The MV-20 gives commanders a scalable, modular system that adapts to mission requirements across the maritime domain."

The collaboration supports the U.S. naval services' requirements for agile, interoperable unmanned systems in multi-domain operations.

