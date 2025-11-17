Accely Powers Hira Industries' Digital Leap With SAP S/4HANA Migration

The UAE-based Hira Industries transforms its operational efficiency by migrating from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA for improving system performance, streamlining project management, and unlocking real-time data insights.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an innovative step toward digital transformation, a leading construction equipment company, Hira Industries LLC has successfully modernized its business operations through the implementation of SAP S/4 HANA ERP software. This strategic adoption of SAP's next-generation ERP suite strengthens the business's commitment to operational excellence, real-time decision-making, and scalable growth in the constantly changing construction industry.

"Accely, our allied SAP partner, enabled us to leverage SAP's intelligent solutions, and we are driving processes efficiently. The Migration from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA helped us to deliver superior experiences to our business partners and employees," said Prakash Sarvaiya, Group CEO, Hira Industries.

"Our transition to SAP S/4HANA has been a transformative journey," said Rohit Patel, ERP Head, Hira Industries. "Transformation is very crucial when it comes to geographical diversity, multiple interlinked complex processes, and engagement with 250+ stakeholders during this journey. Hira Group is committed to building for the long term, with sustainability at the core of everything we do, including our choice of technology partners. Accely's deep expertise, strategic guidance, meticulous planning, and seamless implementation have empowered us with a future-ready digital infrastructure and seamless processes that enhances efficiency, agility, and decision-making. We truly appreciate Accely's dedication, collaboration and innovation in helping us modernize our operations and position ourselves for long-term success," he added.

Redefining the Future of Construction Equipment Operations

The successful Go-live of SAP S/4HANA marks a significant milestone in Hira Industries LLC's vision for a connected, intelligent, and resilient enterprise. By embracing a cloud-first, AI-driven approach, the company is now better positioned to respond to market shifts, accelerate growth, and lead the industry into the future.

"We are proud to have played a key role in the successful migration of SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA, " said Nilesh Shah , CEO at Accely Group. "This transformation marks a significant step toward driving operational efficiency, real-time decision-making, and digital agility. We are excited to continue supporting their growth journey and look forward to seeing the lasting impact of this innovation-driven modernization," he added.

About Hira Industries

Hira Industries LLC is a global leader in manufacturing innovative construction solutions, including HVAC products, rubber products, adhesive tapes, and thermal insulation foams. With over four decades of excellence, the company continues to deliver world-class quality across residential, commercial, and industrial projects worldwide.

About Accely

Accely is a global SAP Gold Partner and CMMI Level 5 firm, delivering innovative business transformation services. With 25+ years of expertise across 20+ offices in 17 countries, Accely empowers businesses worldwide with tailored SAP solutions, ERP, CRM, HXM, Analytics, BTP, and AI. Honored as a 'SAP Game Changer' and featured in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ (2022, 2023, & 2024), Accely enables sustainable growth through innovation and operational excellence.

