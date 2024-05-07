Accenture and Hyperproof Form a Strategic Alliance to Help Enterprises Accelerate GRC Transformation

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) market is undergoing unprecedented change, with increasingly stringent requirements demanding innovative solutions. Recognizing the need for disruption through automation to enhance efficiency and bolster trust, Hyperproof is proud to announce a strategic alliance with Accenture, the leading global IT services company.

As companies struggle to keep pace with escalating GRC demands like the number of controls to manage, testing those controls, manually collecting evidence, and meeting multiple compliance requirements, many find themselves mired in outdated spreadsheets and legacy systems. The result is overwhelmed teams grappling with mounting workloads and struggling to understand and operationalize their workflows effectively. Hyperproof and Accenture's partnership addresses these pain points head-on. Combining Hyperproof's cutting-edge GRC operations with Accenture's industry-leading services, the alliance empowers enterprises to conquer their most challenging GRC obstacles by harmonizing control management and enabling continuous control testing.

"The objective of our alliance with Accenture is clear: to enable enterprises to solve their most pressing GRC challenges," said Craig Unger, CEO and Founder of Hyperproof. "By leveraging Accenture's unparalleled expertise alongside Hyperproof's best-in-class GRC platform, we're poised to revolutionize how companies manage controls and, ultimately, mitigate risk."

"This partnership is critical to enable us to serve our clients better," says Martin Metz, Managing Director - Global Lead for Cyber Risk & Regulatory at Accenture. "Hyperproof is a modern, flexible GRC platform that is a perfect alternative for client scenarios where streamlined control management is central to the use case. Hyperproof addresses a key need for Accenture with its powerful end-to-end control testing automation, and we believe it will drive a lot of value in this area for clients, even those that use big platforms like ServiceNow."

Key benefits of the Hyperproof and Accenture alliance include:

Accenture's decision to partner with Hyperproof underscores the platform's ability to harmonize controls, reduce duplicate work, and expedite compliance with new regulations. Hyperproof's automation features, including evidence and controls testing, integrate seamlessly with Accenture's advisory services, offering clients unparalleled support in navigating complex GRC landscapes.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. Accenture has approximately 743,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Accenture combines strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. They are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song.

About Hyperproof

Hyperproof is a security compliance management software company focused on bringing trust to life for its customers. The Hyperproof platform empowers compliance, risk, and security teams to stay on top of all compliance work and manage organizational risks (including vendor risks) continuously. Hyperproof is disrupting the GRC space by tackling a pressing problem ignored by others: helping compliance pros gain control over and effectively manage their ever-growing compliance workload. Industry-leading companies like Motorola, Instacart, 3M, Outreach, Nutanix, and Fortinet trust Hyperproof to help them manage their security and compliance efforts. To learn more about Hyperproof, visit https://hyperproof.io .

