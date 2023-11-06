Acceptance Insurance wins Business Intelligence Group's 2023 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Intelligence Group recently announced that Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO), a leading provider of personal auto insurance and related products, has won a 2023 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award, which recognizes marketing departments that accelerate their brand's growth through exposing and promoting great business stories.

Headquartered at its corporate offices in Nashville, the marketing department at Acceptance Insurance supports the sales, customer retention, and market expansion efforts of its 1,200-member team operating across over 250 retail locations in 13 states.

"I'm grateful to our team for its innovative approach to sharing our brand story at every possible customer touchpoint," said Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Ken Hampton. "The consistency of our messaging, which centers on our mission to help hardworking people deal with life's uncertainties, has made it possible for Acceptance Insurance to stand out in a competitive industry as a trustworthy, people-first brand."

The team's focus on implementing practical, metrics-driven strategies for the company's 600+ sales agents has created a powerful cross-functional partnership that empowers sales team members to act as ambassadors for the brand and execute successful marketing initiatives at the local level.

"Acceptance Insurance has shown the business world the impact a group of creative and business-minded people can have on solving real challenges to meet clients' needs," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud of all of our winners and congratulate them all for their successes."

For more information on the Public Relations and Marketing Excellence awards, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/pr-and-marketing-excellence-awards.

About Acceptance Insurance
Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO) is both an omnichannel insurance agency and insurance carrier operating in 13 states across more than 250 retail locations. Their team of 1200-plus focuses on developing long-term relationships with hard-working customers who prefer more flexible payment schedules and greater risk tolerance.

About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

