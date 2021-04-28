Accepting Online Payments, Donations, and More Is Easier Than Ever With the Forms App From Marketing 360®

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing 360® Forms app now includes payments, used by small business owners, agencies, and larger enterprises, makes it easy to accept, track, and monitor payments, donations, and more, all from one place.

Through the Marketing 360 Forms app, business owners are able to start selling right away without an online store or online shopping cart with the integrated payment functionality for forms. This makes the Forms app the perfect fit for businesses who want/need to accept payments online without having to completely overhaul their website.

The same is true for charitable and nonprofit organizations that accept donations. With the Forms app, taking online payments is easier than ever. Payment forms give more options for accepting payments and can be customized to fit the needs of the organization. Predetermined donation levels may be set, or, donors can choose how much they would like to donate.

"The Marketing 360 Forms app with payments is simple to set up and even easier to use," said Marketing 360 CMO, Jerry Kelly. "Now, more than ever, business owners are having to pivot and accept payments online in order to compete, and the Forms app allows them to seamlessly integrate the app with their already existing website."

The Payments app, which works with the Forms app and is responsible for processing the transaction, also allows for invoicing and subscriptions, making it a great solution for service-based businesses, as well. Invoices can be sent via the app, and you can easily get a bird's eye view of all open, paid, and overdue invoices. What's even better is that the Forms app is fully integrated with the entire Marketing 360 platform, allowing customer data to be gathered, securly stored, and organized with little effort.

Marketing 360 offers interested business owners the ability to create their account and use the software, as well as unlock plans and pricing at https://www.marketing360.com .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE Marketing 360®

Related Links

https://www.marketing360.com

