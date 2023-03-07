Accertify Joins Leading Retailers to Discuss Returns Abuse at MRC Vegas 2023 Conference

LAS VEGAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, 1 in 6 purchases made online were returned, and the total amount of fraudulent returns for online purchases resulted in over $22B in losses for retailers[1]. Join Accertify and leading fraud experts to discuss the challenges confronting this growing problem.

The session will take place at Merchant Risk Council (MRC) Conference at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7 at 11:30 a.m. PT in Bristlecone 8 and will feature Stuart Mann, MRC Global Board Member and Director of Digital Identity & Fraud Product Management at Accertify along with some of the top global merchants.

Together these experts will provide insights into strategies and controls available to help merchants combat returns abuse without impacting relationships with their best customers.

Accertify's latest solution, C.A.R.E., is helping merchants solve the growing claims, adjustments, returns, and exchanges problem. Throughout the MRC Conference, attendees will have multiple opportunities to learn more about this solution, including:

Accertify's MRC Ignite Session on Tuesday March 7 at 10:30 a.m. PT

Accertify's Demo Theatre Presentation on Tuesday, March 7 at 12:55 p.m. PT

For more information on C.A.R.E. -- Accertify's returns abuse solution, please visit accertify.com/CARE

For more information on the conference and to see a detailed agenda, please visit https://merchantriskcouncil.org/events/2023/mrc-vegas-2023#.Y-1DduzML9A

About Accertify

Accertify, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of American Express, is a leading provider of fraud prevention, digital identity, device intelligence, chargeback management, and payment gateway solutions to customers spanning diverse industries worldwide. Accertify's suite of products and services help companies grow their business by driving down the total cost of fraud, simplifying business processes, and ultimately increasing revenue. For more information, please visit www.accertify.com

