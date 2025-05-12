Accertify to Highlight Fraud Prevention Strategies at Key European Airline Industry Events

ITASCA, Ill., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accertify, Inc., a leading provider of fraud prevention, chargeback management, and account protection solutions, today announced its participation at two significant European airline industry events in May, underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to combating fraud in the airline and travel sectors.

Accertify will be a main sponsor and speaker at the European Airlines Fraud Prevention Group (EAFPG) Convention in Paris, May 13-15. At this invitation-only event, Accertify will lead two critical sessions focused on improving customer payment experiences and addressing the growing challenge of first-party fraud in the travel industry:

"Best Practices for Airlines: Optimizing the Payments Journey" ( May 13 , 1:15 PM ), highlighting strategies to enhance payment acceptance rates without increasing fraud risks.





, ), highlighting strategies to enhance payment acceptance rates without increasing fraud risks. "The Rise of First-Party Fraud and Abuse within the Travel Industry" ( May 14 , 9:45 AM ), addressing effective solutions for mitigating losses from increasingly common fraudulent behaviors.

Accertify will also participate in the Airline & Travel Payments Summit (ATPS) in Dublin, May 20-21. Catherine Malec, Accertify's VP/GM EMEA, will participate in a session titled "Top 10 Lessons that Cybersecurity Can Teach Fraud" on May 21 at 2:30 PM. This session will offer actionable insights from cybersecurity practices to strengthen fraud prevention strategies in the airline industry.

"Having protected many of the world's leading airlines for over 15 years, we understand the unique challenges the airline industry faces—especially when it comes to payment fraud detection and safeguarding loyalty account information," said Catherine Malec, VP/GM EMEA at Accertify. "Our participation in these upcoming events underscores our commitment to sharing proven, best-in-class strategies for fraud prevention. By collaborating with industry leaders, we aim to strengthen the resilience of the travel ecosystem and uphold the trust of airline customers worldwide."

For a detailed example of how Accertify helps protect airlines from fraud, please see this case study about their exceptional work with United Airlines.

About Accertify

Accertify, Inc., is a leading provider of fraud prevention, chargeback management, and payment gateway solutions to customers spanning diverse industries worldwide. Accertify's suite of products and services help eCommerce companies grow their business by driving down the total cost of fraud, simplifying business processes, and ultimately increasing revenue. To learn more about Accertify, visit www.accertify.com.

