Access by Cabinet Joint Enjoys a Year of Modern Design

Jul 05, 2024, 09:43 ET
GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabinet Joint celebrates its one year anniversary of the launch of its line of frameless RTA cabinets, Access by Cabinet Joint, and the customers who have already transformed their homes and kitchen layouts with urban modern interior design. Since 2007, Cabinet Joint has connected individuals with affordable luxury RTA cabinets. Their customizable designs accommodate many kitchen decor styles, from the contemporary kitchen to the modern minimalist urban kitchen. This new line of RTA cabinets, USA made, can add sleek, modern lines to your slab kitchen while still providing home remodel designer experts and hands-on assistance through the planning, ordering, and cabinet assembly process of an interior home remodel. The frameless kitchen cabinets the company released last June combines urban inspired style, ready to assemble cabinets, and small space efficiency.
