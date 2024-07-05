Access by Cabinet Joint Enjoys a Year of Modern Design

News provided by

Cabinet Joint

Jul 05, 2024, 09:43 ET

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabinet Joint celebrates its one year anniversary of the launch of its line of frameless RTA cabinets, Access by Cabinet Joint, and the customers who have already transformed their homes and kitchen layouts with urban modern interior design. Since 2007, Cabinet Joint has connected individuals with affordable luxury RTA cabinets. Their customizable designs accommodate many kitchen decor styles, from the contemporary kitchen to the modern minimalist urban kitchen. This new line of RTA cabinets, USA made, can add sleek, modern lines to your slab kitchen while still providing home remodel designer experts and hands-on assistance through the planning, ordering, and cabinet assembly process of an interior home remodel. The frameless kitchen cabinets the company released last June combines urban inspired style, ready to assemble cabinets, and small space efficiency.

Whether the goal is to create storage space with custom statement pieces, design the perfect studio apartment kitchen layout, or infuse your contemporary kitchen with modern minimalist style, Access is up to task. Cabinet Joint clients have enjoyed customizing space saving furniture and planning their open concept kitchen living room areas by collaborating with Cabinet Joint's designers to scale the RTA cabinet boxes to their kitchen designs.

These custom cabinets can be sized within 1/16th inch increments to suit any custom kitchen remodel or urban house plans. Slab cabinets can adapt to trends in kitchen cabinets for all sizes of kitchen layouts, to redo a studio apartment kitchenette modern or a modern luxury dream kitchen. With 18 durable finishes and premium-grade wood in upgraded maple interiors, Access by Cabinet Joint provides customers all the kitchen colors 2024 has to offer. It's for this reason that Access by Cabinet Joint has been a favorite of home and apartment owners for the last year!

Features and benefits of "Access" include:

  • Customizable designs and sizing to 1/16th inch increments plus support from an experienced design team
  • Domestically-sourced, formaldehyde-free plywood RTA cabinet boxes
  • Quick-ship kitchen cabinets at 2-3 week lead times, 3-4x faster than leading competitors
  • Upgraded maple interiors and premium Blum hardware
  • Interlocking assembly technology and guidance by a cabinet coach for ease of assembly

SOURCE Cabinet Joint

Also from this source

DIY Your Dream Bath and Kitchen with New Frameless Custom Cabinets

DIY Your Dream Bath and Kitchen with New Frameless Custom Cabinets

Access by Cabinet Joint is the newest addition to the company's line of luxury custom ready-to-assemble cabinets. Cabinet Joint's first frameless...
Cabinet Joint to Make Luxury Modern Cabinetry Accessible to the Individual

Cabinet Joint to Make Luxury Modern Cabinetry Accessible to the Individual

Cabinet Joint presents their new line "Access" to bring luxury full-access RTA cabinetry to the homeowner and residential contractor. Since 2007,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

Image1

Home Improvement

News Releases in Similar Topics