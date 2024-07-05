Access frameless RTA cabinets combine urban inspired style, ready to assemble cabinets, and small space efficiency. Post this

Whether the goal is to create storage space with custom statement pieces, design the perfect studio apartment kitchen layout, or infuse your contemporary kitchen with modern minimalist style, Access is up to task. Cabinet Joint clients have enjoyed customizing space saving furniture and planning their open concept kitchen living room areas by collaborating with Cabinet Joint's designers to scale the RTA cabinet boxes to their kitchen designs.

These custom cabinets can be sized within 1/16th inch increments to suit any custom kitchen remodel or urban house plans. Slab cabinets can adapt to trends in kitchen cabinets for all sizes of kitchen layouts, to redo a studio apartment kitchenette modern or a modern luxury dream kitchen. With 18 durable finishes and premium-grade wood in upgraded maple interiors, Access by Cabinet Joint provides customers all the kitchen colors 2024 has to offer. It's for this reason that Access by Cabinet Joint has been a favorite of home and apartment owners for the last year!

Features and benefits of "Access" include:

Customizable designs and sizing to 1/16th inch increments plus support from an experienced design team

Domestically-sourced, formaldehyde-free plywood RTA cabinet boxes

Quick-ship kitchen cabinets at 2-3 week lead times, 3-4x faster than leading competitors

Upgraded maple interiors and premium Blum hardware

Interlocking assembly technology and guidance by a cabinet coach for ease of assembly

