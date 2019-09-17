Access Control Reader (Card-based, Biometric, and Multi-technology) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Access Control Reader Market by Reader Type (Card-based Readers, Biometric Readers, and Multi-technology Readers), Smart Card Technology Type (iCLASS, MIFARE, DESFire, Advant), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The access control reader market is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2019 to USD 5.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 12.5%

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the high demand for enhanced security; contactless interfaces to boost adoption of smart cards; and increased convenience, enhanced security identity management, and improved human resource management. Rapid urbanization in emerging economies provides a major opportunity for the growth of the access control reader market. However, limited awareness about advanced security solutions among users restrains the market's growth.



APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the access control reader market during the forecast period. Emerging economies are working toward improving their infrastructure, which is expected to impel the growth of the access control reader market. The rising adoption of access control readers in small- and medium-sized enterprises, hospitality businesses, airports, ATMs, banks, residential buildings, and religious places is expected to accelerate the access control reader market growth in the region.

Increasing urbanization by way of smart cities in emerging economies such as India and China is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to players in the access control reader market. In these economies, the concentration of industrial development in cities leads to a growing demand for infrastructure, is expected to boost the demand for advanced biometric solutions and smart cards.



Major companies operating in the market include ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden), dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland), Allegion plc (Ireland), Identiv, Inc. (US), IDEMIA Group (France), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Suprema HQ Inc. (South Korea), Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands), NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (US), and Avigilon Corporation (Canada).



Company Profiles

Key Players



ASSA ABLOY AB

Dormakaba Holding AG

Allegion PLC

Identiv, Inc.

IDEMIA

Nedap N.V.

Suprema Hq Inc.

Gemalto N.V. (Thales Group)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

Avigilon Corporation (MotoRoLA Solutions, Inc.)

Other Companies



Peter Hengstler GmbH+Co. (PHG)

Paxton Access Ltd.

Castles Technology

DUALi Inc.

AMAG Technology, Inc.

AXIS Communications AB

PAX Technology Limited

Advanced Card Systems Limited

Gallagher Group Limited

Brivo, Inc.

Salto Systems S.L.

Vanderbilt Industries

Watchdata

Arabit Systems Inc.

Idteck Co., Ltd.

Union Community Co., Ltd.

Nortech Control Systems Limited

Stanley Convergent Security Solutions, Inc.

