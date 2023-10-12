Access Healthcare Acquires Envera Health

12 Oct, 2023

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Access Healthcare, a global leader in revenue cycle management (RCM) and healthcare services, announced the acquisition of Envera Health, a market leader in patient engagement services. This acquisition, a testament to Access Healthcare's focus on providing innovative and superior revenue cycle solutions, broadens its service portfolio to include enhanced patient engagement capabilities.

By leveraging Envera's patient engagement capabilities, Access Healthcare will strengthen its end-to-end RCM services delivery and further enhance its proprietary workflows and process intelligence platform.  This unique combination will deliver progressively improved outcomes to customers. With delivery capabilities across upstream and downstream processes, Access Healthcare is uniquely positioned to unlock insights derived from operational processes to prevent claim denials, maximize collections, and enhance the overall patient experience.

Anurag Jain, Chairman and CEO of Access Healthcare, said, "Welcoming Envera Health is a pivotal move in our ongoing mission to deliver comprehensive, patient-centric solutions. Envera's proficiency in patient engagement coupled with our innovative revenue cycle services will elevate the value proposition for our healthcare provider clients."

Welcoming the US-based Envera Health team, Vardhman Jain, Vice Chairman and Founder of Access Healthcare, said, "Combining Envera Health's strength in patient engagement with Access Healthcare's deep technology-enabled global revenue cycle services allows us to offer more flexible and diverse choices to our healthcare clients. We will leverage our collective capabilities to provide next-generation, omnichannel patient engagement solutions."

The acquisition combines Envera Health's patient services and Access Healthcare's advanced technology-enabled revenue cycle services capabilities to offer clients enhanced and flexible services to improve the overall patient experience and achieve market-leading revenue cycle outcomes.

David Cerino, CEO of Envera Health, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, saying, "Joining forces with Access Healthcare is a tremendous opportunity for Envera Health. We share the vision for transforming healthcare pathways for health systems, hospitals, physician practices, medical groups, and, most importantly, patients. We will do so by applying innovative technology, empathetic patient engagement teams, and developing custom solutions."

This strategic acquisition broadens Access Healthcare's diverse service offerings. It solidifies its standing as a pioneering leader in healthcare services, demonstrating its continued commitment to providing innovative revenue cycle solutions and flexible choices. Access Healthcare's global delivery engine encompasses over 27,000 people working from 20 delivery sites across nine cities in the United States, India, and the Philippines.

About Access Healthcare

Access Healthcare is a leading provider of revenue cycle management services, specializing in medical billing, coding, and accounts receivable management. With a global presence and a commitment to innovation, Access Healthcare delivers efficient, leading-edge solutions to healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit: https://www.accesshealthcare.com/

About Envera Health

Envera Health is a human + tech engagement services partner committed to improving people's lives by providing better access to care. Through our people, managed services, data, and technology, Envera delivers an ecosystem of connectivity to strengthen health systems and physician practices, drive growth, and deliver better, more connected, and coordinated care. Offering a comprehensive suite of customized solutions, Envera supports modern patient demands through effective, compassionate engagement that maintains lasting relationships. https://enverahealth.com/

