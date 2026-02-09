Access LIVE 2026 Showcases Collaboration at a Critical Moment for Wine and Spirits

As the industry's only annual event bringing together all three tiers under one roof, Access LIVE once again served as a critical forum for collaboration and problem-solving. Attendees heard about and discussed some of the most pressing challenges facing the market today, including regulatory uncertainty surrounding hemp-derived beverages, category disruption from ready-to-drink cocktails (RTDs), shifting consumer behavior and continued economic pressure from tariffs, rising labor costs and cautious consumer spending.

A United Front for a Changing Industry

The tone for the week was set during the Opening General Session, where WSWA Board Chair Cutter Smith, President of Eder-Goodman, and WSWA President and CEO Francis Creighton called on industry leaders to face these challenges together.

"We're in a moment of incredible change," Smith told attendees. "But we're also in a moment of extraordinary opportunity." Smith emphasized the industry's strength lies in its people and its ability to collaborate across the three-tier system.

Creighton echoed that message, underscoring WSWA's role as a catalyst for positive change in the industry. "We exist to advocate for you — not just in Washington, D.C., but in every statehouse and regulatory chamber across the country," he said.

Celebrating Innovation and Leadership

Wednesday morning's programming opened with award presentations that underscored both the spirit of innovation shaping the future of the industry and the leadership that has guided it for decades. WSWA first presented its 2026 Hot! New! Now! Award to Lemsecco, recognizing the brand's fresh approach to wine innovation and its ability to connect with modern consumers seeking new formats and occasions.

Accepting the award on behalf of Australian Vintage Limited, Senior Brand Manager Cindy Goodridge noted Access LIVE's value as a platform for building industry relationships. The convention allowed her team to meet retailers and potential distributor partners, making it "a really good place for us to be in front of the people we need to grow with."

The session also presented WSWA's Lifetime Leadership Award to Charlie Merinoff, Co-chairman of Breakthru Beverage Group, honoring his 40-plus years of service, stewardship and influence within the beverage alcohol industry. In remarks that drew a standing ovation, Merinoff reflected on a career defined not just by business success, but by relationships, integrity and a deep commitment to community.

"What I love about this industry is that we compete by day — and it's brutal out there," Merinoff said. "But at night, we come together. We support each other's charities, and we celebrate each other's accomplishments."

Merinoff spoke about the values instilled by his family and credited his success to surrounding himself with good people, emphasizing that taking care of employees, partners and the communities the industry serves has always been central to his leadership philosophy. His remarks served as a reminder that, even in a highly competitive marketplace, the strength of the beverage alcohol industry lies in its shared culture and collective commitment to doing business the right way.

A Week Packed with Industry Highlights

Access LIVE featured a robust schedule of programming sessions addressing market disruption, consumer trends and regulatory challenges. WSWA's iconic Brand Battle competition, now in its 10th year, saw six emerging brands pitching their products to a panel of industry experts, with Edmond's Honor Vanilla Madagascar Bourbon taking home the championship.

The convention also celebrated excellence and impact through additional plaudits, including the Ray Herrmann H.E.R.O. Award, presented to David Trone, Owner and Founder of Total Wine & More, and the inaugural Moment Maker Award, which recognized the iconic Honey Deuce®, US Open signature cocktail, created by Grey Goose and Bacardi.

Access LIVE 2026 concluded with Ovation LIVE, a vibrant closing reception bringing attendees together one last time to reconnect, reflect on the week's conversations and celebrate new partnerships. The event offered a fitting send-off to a convention defined by collaboration, energy and optimism for what lies ahead.

Looking Ahead

Access LIVE 2027 takes place Feb. 1 – 4 in Dallas, Texas, continuing the tradition of bringing all three tiers together to shape the future of the beverage alcohol industry.

To learn more, please visit www.wswa.org or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook or X.

MEDIA CONTACT

Christy Moran

Senior Vice President, Communications & Marketing

[email protected] | (202) 669-3293

SOURCE Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America