Future-Proofing Wine and Spirits: Access LIVE 2026 Kickoff

WSWA Board Chair Cutter Smith, Co-President of Eder-Goodman focused on what he called the industry's greatest asset: its people. "We're in a moment of incredible change," Smith said, "but we're also in a moment of extraordinary opportunity — and none of us are alone in that."

WSWA President and CEO Francis Creighton emphasized the need for unity and active engagement across the three-tier system. "We exist to advocate for you — not just in Washington, D.C., but in every statehouse and regulatory chamber across the country," he said. "What we do together matters."

Grey Goose® Honey Deuce® Named First "Moment Maker"

New in 2026, WSWA introduced the Moment Maker Award, honoring a brand that has gone "beyond the glass" to create an iconic cultural experience. The inaugural winner was Grey Goose's Honey Deuce®, the signature cocktail of the U.S. Open.

Accepting the award, Aleco Azqueta, Global Vice President of Grey Goose, reflected on the drink's meteoric rise. "We always knew the Honey Deuce® had the potential to become more than a cocktail — and now it's a tradition," he said. Served in souvenir cups, the vodka-based cocktail has become a mainstay of the tournament, with over 550,000 sold in 2025 alone.

David Trone Honored with Ray Herrmann H.E.R.O. Award

WSWA and Breakthru Beverage Group presented the prestigious Ray Herrmann H.E.R.O. Award to David Trone, Owner and Founder of Total Wine & More. The award honors individuals who are humanitarian, ethical, respectful and one-of-a-kind — core values exemplified by Herrmann himself.

"Ray was a giant — a man of vision, empathy and ethics," said BBG Co-Chairman Charlie Merinoff. "David carries that legacy forward."

Trone, who also served three terms as a U.S. Congressman, spoke about the power of opportunity: "This industry gave me a chance, and I've made it my mission to give that opportunity back."

SipSource: Navigating Shifts, Not Just Trends

WSWA analysts Danny Brager and Dale Stratton delivered their annual SipSource Trends Update, a data-driven look at industry headwinds and the growth opportunities.

"Premiumization is under pressure," Stratton said, "but it's not going away. Consumers are just more selective. They're drinking better, not more."

Brager noted the impact of younger consumers who are redefining when, where and how they consume alcohol. "Category lines are blurring," he said. "Non-alc, RTDs, hemp, functional drinks — these are expanding the playing field."

Both experts encouraged attendees to realign their strategies. "It's time to reframe the conversation," Stratton concluded. "Focus on solutions. Control what you can control."

Consumer Connection: Building Loyalty in a Noisy Market

A dynamic panel moderated by BBG's Danny Wirtz brought together executives to discuss how brands can deepen engagement with today's consumers.

Jackson Family Wines CEO Rick Tigner encouraged brands to shift their thinking: "We need to sell experiences, not just wine."

DoorDash VP Fuad Hannon emphasized digital strategy: "The digital shelf is infinite, but attention spans aren't — personalization wins."

Azqueta of Bacardi emphasized storytelling: "People don't remember facts — they remember stories. That's how you build emotional connection."

Terry Bradshaw: Bourbon, Family, Football

The session ended on a high note, with NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw joining Moon Distributors CEO Stan Hastings for a spirited discussion about the creation of Bradshaw Bourbon.

Bradshaw's brand began as a fundraiser for Wounded Warriors. "It started with a barrel and a dream," he said. "Eventually I thought—if I'm going to keep doing this, my name better be on it."

He spoke about personally selecting the blends and designing the label: "This brand is 100% me. And when I'm gone, it'll be my family's."

With his trademark smile, Bradshaw provided a preview of Super Bowl Sunday: "I'll be barbecuing, sipping bourbon, and rooting for good commercials."

Creighton offered a final thought: "Access LIVE is about more than trends and transactions. It's about connection. It's about shaping the future — together."

