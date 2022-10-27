Access Ready Covers Reality Check, Accessible Technology a Matter of National Security

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Ready Reporter Issue 32 -The Reporter Newsletter is a service of Access Ready Inc. which is a nonprofit cross disability advocacy organization promoting a policy of inclusion and accessibility across information technology through education and best practices. The Board of Directors of Access Ready has deemed inaccessible information technology to be a clear, growing, and present danger to the civic, economic, and social welfare of people with disabilities.

Access Ready asks the question, "If physical facilities in this country must be built in accordance with accessibility standards, why not information and communication technology?" Businesses, employers, and federal / state / local governments are becoming more and more dependent on ICTs to provide goods and services. Read More.

Big Story

DISABLED COMMUNITY CALLS OUT ABLEISM IN COVERAGE OF JOHN FETTERMAN FOLLOWING STROKE

Experts in the disability community say there's been a dismaying element of ableism surrounding a recent NBC News interview with John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, who experienced a stroke in May. The on-camera interview, which aired Tuesday, was Fetterman's first since his stroke. While speaking to reporter Dasha Burns, Fetterman required closed captioning due to his difficulties with auditory processing? A common experience among stroke survivors. Read More .

Business Accessibility

FROM PHARRELL'S INCLUSIVE SKINCARE LINE TO A LUBE WITH BRAILLE WRITING, CONSUMER BRANDS ARE FINALLY STARTING TO THINK ABOUT BLIND AND VISUALLY IMPAIRED CUSTOMERS

Thinking inclusively as a brand sounds easy enough. Yet for the majority of companies out there, inclusion is an afterthought, often triggered by a PR scandal or public shaming on social media. Many brands don't think proactively about making their products and services accessible to those who live with a disability. Read More .

Current Legal Actions

ELON AMONG DOZENS OF UNIVERSITIES SUED OVER WEBSITE ACCESSIBILITY

A New York resident has included Elon University in a series of lawsuits alleging the university's website design violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. Emanuel Delacruz filed the lawsuit Aug. 2 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. He has also filed similar lawsuits against dozens of other companies and universities going as far back as 2017. Read More .

Election Accessibility

Sponsored by VOTEC .

DEAF, HARD OF HEARING INDIVIDUALS MAY FACE BARRIERS AT THE POLLS

People who are deaf and hard of hearing face unique challenges this general election, including accessibility and information. Those who are deaf and people with hearing impairments make up the largest minority population in the United States. Read More .

Government Spotlight

SENATORS DEMAND ANSWERS ON WEB ACCESSIBILITY

A bipartisan group of senators is calling out the federal government for failing to do enough to make information and services accessible to people with disabilities. Under Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the government is supposed to ensure that its electronic and information technology — including websites — are accessible. Read More .

Healthcare Accessibility

DISTURBING NEW DATA SHOWS DOCTORS ARE BIASED IN TREATING PATIENTS WITH DISABILITIES

Patients with disabilities often find trouble getting the proper medical care, and new data confirms doctors are biased in their care of those with disabilities, sometimes even discharging them from their practice. Authors of a recent study showing this bias spoke about their concerns on Greater Boston, saying some of the anecdotes they heard from doctors about treating patients with disabilities moved them to tears. Read More .

Technology Spotlight

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE COULD SOON DIAGNOSE ILLNESS BASED ON THE SOUND OF YOUR VOICE

Voices offer lots of information. Turns out, they can even help diagnose an illness and researchers are working on an app for that. The National Institutes of Health is funding a massive research project to collect voice data and develop an AI that could diagnose people based on their speech. Read More .

TOP TECH TIDBITS

Top Tech Tidbits. The world's #1 online resource for current news and trends in adaptive technology. Read More .

Contact

Douglas Towne

727-531-1000

[email protected]

Sponsored by Allyant

Distribution sponsored by eReleases

Content Curation Sponsored by Micro Assist

Assistive Technology curation sponsored by Top Tech Tidbits

SOURCE Access Ready Inc.