Access Ready Inc and Access Ready Strategic Launches Personal Injury Disability Services -- Supporting Attorneys and Clients with Disability Services Navigation and Rights Resources

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Ready Strategic, a social purpose subsidiary of Access Ready, Inc., today announced the launch of its Personal Injury Disability Services (PIDS) program — a new resource designed to help personal injury attorneys and their clients effectively navigate the complex landscape of disability rights, services, and supports following an injury.

The recent rapid approach to policy changes at the Federal and State levels is causing people with disabilities, especially the newly disabled, to find assistance.

Supporting Attorneys and Clients with Disability Services Navigation and Rights Resources

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Access Ready, Inc., a certified 501(c)(3) nonprofit cross-disability advocacy organization, Access Ready Strategic extends the nonprofit's mission by providing specialized professional services that support inclusive outcomes for people with disabilities. Access Ready, Inc. has long championed equity, inclusion, and accessible technology as fundamental civil rights, working at the intersection of policy, community education, and systemic change since 2018.

"Personal Injury Disability Services are very close to my heart as a person who is blind. These cases can dramatically change lives — and too often the disability rights and services side of that experience is overwhelming for both attorneys and clients," said Douglas George Towne, Chair & CEO of Access Ready. "PIDS was created to ensure that people with new or existing disabilities have not only legal representation, but also access to the information, resources, and advocacy strategies they deserve."

The PIDS program provides partner firms with a suite of resources and benefits, including:

Strategic guidance and expert consulting on disability rights and services for clients with physical, sensory, cognitive, or emotional disabling conditions.

Access to Accessibility Awareness and Disability Support publications, including Access Information News and related newsletters.

Disability sensitivity training materials and consumer access reviews to enhance firm accessibility.

Expert testimony support, whether by court appearance or documentation.

Use of the Access Ready Strategic PIDS Partner logo to signal your firm's commitment to comprehensive disability support.

By partnering with Access Ready Strategic through PIDS, personal injury attorneys can offer their clients not just legal strategy but a holistic pathway to understanding their rights and accessing critical disability supports — reducing uncertainty and enhancing the value of legal advocacy.

About Access Ready Strategic

Access Ready Strategic Social Purpose Corporation is a strategic consulting and services arm of the nonprofit Access Ready, Inc., dedicated to promoting disability inclusion, rights, and accessibility across sectors. Leveraging deep expertise in policy, technology, and disability rights, Access Ready Strategic helps organizations and professionals align with best practices and support people with disabilities in meaningful ways.

About Access Ready, Inc.

Access Ready, Inc. is a Florida-based national 501(c)(3) nonprofit disability advocacy organization committed to advancing accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities. Through education, advocacy, policy initiatives, and community outreach, Access Ready upholds civil rights and promotes equitable participation in all aspects of society.

Media and law firm contact:

Douglas George Towne

Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Access Ready Inc - Access Ready Strategic

(Email) [email protected]

(Cell) (727) 452-8132

(Office voicemail) (727) 531-1000

(Websites)

www.accessreadystrategic.com

www.accessready.org

