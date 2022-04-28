Access Ready Questions the Accessibility of the Media

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reporter Newsletter is a service of Access Ready Inc. which is an independent, non-profit, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting a policy of inclusion and accessibility of information and communications technology (ICT). For people with disabilities, accessible information and communications technology is a necessity, not a luxury or a convenience, which fosters independence, economic self-sufficiency, and active, meaningful participation in civic life.

Imagine that you are a blind person who wants to help the people in war-torn Ukraine. The television news anchor tells viewers to point their phones to a QR code on the screen to get information on how to donate. How will a blind person use the phone camera to find that information on the screen? How will a person who is deaf find out what was said in an online video chat about high gas prices when there are no captions in place to provide details of the conversation. Everyone relies on media outlets for so many facets of their daily lives, but the disabled are often left in the cold, on the outside looking in, so to speak. When the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was enacted in 1990, the Internet as we know it today did not exist as the ubiquitous marketplace for information, goods and services. Neither did the Information and Communications Technology-(ICT) driven media environment.

BIG STORY

MASTERCARD CREATES AD FOR VISUALLY IMPAIRED TO MATCH ITS ACCESSIBLE CARDS

When advertisers promote their products, they seem remarkably adept at targeting the right audience—except when accessibility comes into play. It's often expected that the abled persons in the circles of people with disabilities would see those commercials and buy those products for their friends, but the intended users are far more capable than others credit them to be. Mastercard walks the talk with a thoughtful spot that encapsulates what its accessible-design, differentiated cards are all about…

TENNESSEE BANS PAYING LESS THAN MINIMUM WAGE TO PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

'THE SIMPSONS' MAKES HISTORY WITH FIRST DEAF VOICE ACTOR AND USE OF AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE

BRINGING AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE TO LOCAL WEATHER ALERTS

EMPLOYEE'S UNWANTED BIRTHDAY PARTY NETS HIM $450,000 AFTER LAWSUIT AGAINST KY COMPANY

CURRENT LEGAL ACTIONS

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT EXPANDS ARIZONA LAWSUIT ALLEGING DISABILITY DISCRIMINATION IN ACCESS TO SURGICAL CARE

SAN FRANCISCO DISTRICT ATTORNEY BOUDIN ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING CIVIL PROSECUTION AGAINST LAW FIRM FOR EXPLOITING ADA TO FILE THOUSANDS OF FRAUDULENT LAWSUITS AGAINST SMALL BUSINESSES

ELECTION ACCESSIBILITY

NY TO MAKE ABSENTEE BALLOTS MORE ACCESSIBLE FOR VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES

ACCESSIBILITY 'TOP OF MIND' IN PLANNING FOR 2023 ELECTION

ACCESSIBILITY OPTIONS FOR OLDER VOTERS AT THE POLLS

HOTELIERS NOT CATERING TO THE ACCESSIBLE TRAVEL MARKET MIGHT BE LEFT BEHIND

HALLMARK'S NEW ROMANCE MOVIE WILL BE LED BY AN ACTOR WITH DOWN SYNDROME

GOVERNMENT SPOTLIGHT

GSA LOOKS INTO FACIAL RECOGNITION BIAS AND IMPROVING ACCESSIBILITY IN

FEDERAL WEB SERVICES Read More

NORTH ADAMS NOT COMPLIANT WITH ACCESSIBILITY-RELATED ORDER ISSUED LAST YEAR FOR THE PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING

HEALTHCARE ACCESSIBILITY

UNITED STATES PREVENTIVE TASK FORCE GUIDELINES CALL FOR SCREENING KIDS AS YOUNG AS 8 FOR ANXIETY

ALS IS ONLY 50% GENETIC - IDENTIFYING DNA REGIONS AFFECTED BY LIFESTYLE AND ENVIRONMENTAL RISK FACTORS COULD HELP PINPOINT AVENUES FOR TREATMENT

WHAT IS MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY, THE CONDITION GILBERT GOTTFRIED DIED FROM?

TECHNOLOGY SPOTLIGHT

TOP TECH TIDBITS

The world's #1 online resource for current news and trends in adaptive technology.

Read More

