Access to child care improves parent mental health, reduces stress

This Mental Health Awareness Month, KinderCare Learning Companies' Parent Confidence Index highlights access to child care as a key factor in parent mental health

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent data from KinderCare Learning Companies' fifth annual Parent Confidence Index, a national study conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll, found that consistent, high-quality child care is the number one thing parents say would improve their mental health. Additionally, 65% of parents said if they knew they would always have quality child care they would be able to be more present as a parent when with their children.

The study reveals that 88% of parents believe access to consistent, high-quality child care would improve their mental health, however, they feel it's becoming increasingly difficult to secure high-quality childcare in their community; nearly half of parents say finding child care feels "impossible" right now and half identified it as a significant source of stress. In addition, 71% of parents said they're constantly thinking about child care gaps, a 7% increase from 2023.

"Access to high-quality child care is of utmost importance, both for the mental health of parents and caregivers and for the wellbeing of children year-round," said Dr. Marquita Davis, Chief Academic Officer of KinderCare. "This data inspires us to continue searching for ways to improve access to care, both through community centers and through customizable employer-sponsored child care benefits. We want families to have confidence that their children are learning and growing in a safe space, as we know that knowledge allows parents to focus on all of the other things they need to do in a day."

The report also showed for working parents, quality child care can help them excel in their careers: 78% of parents said confidence in their child care allows them to excel at work, pointing to employers as potential key drivers of improved parental mental health through the provision of child care benefits.

The full 2024 KinderCare Parent Confidence Index can also be found here.

Methodology

The Parent Confidence Index was first conducted in 2019. This year's survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of KinderCare from November 3, 2023, to November 15, 2023, among 2,004 parents with children aged 12 and younger representing a national sample. Within the sample, 1,177 parents with children ages 5 and under and 827 parents with children ages 6-12 were surveyed.

