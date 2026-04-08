AccessGrid Announces Wallet Integration with Z9 Security

New integration enables Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, and mobile credentials across the Z9/Flex access ecosystem

CARRBORO, N.C., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Z9 Security today announced a new integration between Z9/Flex, its cloud-based access management and integration platform, and AccessGrid, a credentialing platform that enables organizations to issue secure digital credentials to mobile wallets including Apple Wallet and Google Wallet.

The integration allows organizations using Z9/Flex to leverage wide-ranging AccessGrid's mobile credential issuance capabilities while maintaining flexibility across a wide range of access control hardware supported through the Z9/Flex ecosystem.

AccessGrid + Z9/Flex integration

AccessGrid simplifies the issuance and lifecycle management of digital credentials, enabling organizations to replace physical cards and fobs with secure, wallet-based credentials that users can carry on their mobile devices. Through the integration with Z9/Flex, these credentials can now be used seamlessly across compatible access hardware, without requiring proprietary lock-in or custom hardware development.

"Wallet mobile credentials are quickly becoming the preferred credential technology for access control, across many markets and verticals," said Ken Larson, president of Z9 Security. "By integrating AccessGrid with Z9/Flex, we're giving Z9 ecosystem members customers a seamless and straightforward way to adopt Apple and Google Wallet credentials, while preserving hardware choice and long-term flexibility."

"AccessGrid is focused on making credential issuance simple, secure, and user-friendly," said Auston Bunsen, Founder of AccessGrid. "This integration allows our customers to extend mobile wallet credentials across a broader range of access hardware through Z9/Flex, without disrupting existing systems or workflows."

The Z9/Flex and AccessGrid integration is available immediately. Organizations interested in enabling mobile wallet credentials through Z9/Flex can contact Z9 Security or AccessGrid at https://accessgrid.com/integrations/z9-flex

About Z9/Flex

Z9/Flex is a cloud-based access control integration platform designed to meet the needs of access control software vendors, manufacturers, integrators and dealers. Its white-labeling capabilities, extensive hardware compatibility, and seamless integration into leading security platforms make it an ideal choice for businesses looking to provide advanced, branded solutions to their customers. For more information, visit https://z9security.com/flex.

About AccessGrid

AccessGrid is a credentialing platform that enables organizations to issue secure digital credentials to Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, and other mobile wallet environments, helping replace physical credentials with modern, mobile-first access experiences. Visit https://accessgrid.com/

For more information, please reach out to [email protected]

SOURCE AccessGrid, Inc.