AccessHope CIO Abhishek Kumar Wins 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Award for Leadership

News provided by

AccessHope

06 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

DUARTE, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessHope, LLC, a company changing the way leading­ edge cancer expertise is delivered, today announced that its chief information officer Abhishek Kumar has won a 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Award in the leadership category. The industry awards hosted by Business Intelligence Group sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat of hackers. Recently, AccessHope also achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year and SOC 2 Type I certifications, demonstrating its commitment to meeting healthcare information security and privacy requirements.

"Keeping member data safe continues to be a top priority for AccessHope, and we are dedicated to continually improving our data protection practices to ensure trust with our members," Kumar said. "I am honored to receive a Fortress Cyber Security Award alongside several other innovative leaders who have a proven commitment to protecting sensitive data."

AccessHope's employer benefit remotely connects employer self-funded plans and the treating physicians of employees with cancer to renowned expertise through foundational partnerships with National Cancer Institute (NCI)–Designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers for the best outcomes possible. In a peer-reviewed study, AccessHope subspecialists provided evidence-based recommendations that had the potential to influence treatment plans in approximately 93 percent of cases with an average savings of over $19,000 per patient across the entire population.

AccessHope understands the importance of data security to its clients and their members. To this end, the company has received two information security certifications that demonstrate its commitment to data security and privacy best practices:

  • SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls 2) Type I Certification was awarded in May 2023: By achieving SOC 2 Type I certification, AccessHope demonstrates its commitment to data security, risk management, and operational excellence, while promoting continuous improvement in data protection practices.
  • HITRUST (Health Information Trust Alliance) Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification was awarded in February 2022: By satisfying federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

For information about AccessHope please visit www.myaccesshope.org. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit www.bintelligence.com/awards/fortress-cybersecurity-award.

About AccessHope
AccessHope, LLC, believes in putting the ever-growing body of cancer knowledge to work for the greater good. The company delivers a revolutionary cancer benefit that is changing the way leading-edge expertise is delivered. Through collaborations with City of Hope, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Emory Healthcare and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, and Northwestern Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, AccessHope shares the latest discoveries in cancer care with employees' plans and local oncologists to help as they develop precise plans for treatment. The company brings the vast expertise of major medical centers to benefit people near and far. They never have to switch doctors. They never have to leave home. It's simply a better approach to cancer. And getting better every day. A subsidiary of City of Hope, a world-renowned independent cancer research and treatment organization, AccessHope offers the benefit to over 5 million members through more than 175 employers, including more than 35 Fortune 500 companies. For more information about AccessHope, visit myaccesshope.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

SOURCE AccessHope

Also from this source

AccessHope Hires Innovative Product and Industry Leader Joy Kincaid As Chief Product Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.