AccessHope Honored as Winner of the 2023 Well-Being Trailblazer Award

DUARTE, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessHope, LLC , a company changing the way cancer expertise is delivered, is proud to announce its recognition as a winner of the esteemed 2023 Well-Being Trailblazer Award . Presented by Archetype and the Wellness Council of America (WELCOA) , this prestigious award celebrates AccessHope's contributions to the well-being industry and its commitment to transforming workplace wellness.

"As employers seek ways to improve cancer care for their employees while managing costs, they need a trusted partner that enables access to leading cancer expertise," said AccessHope CEO Mark Stadler. "Our revolutionary cancer benefit provides high-quality oncology expertise and comprehensive support that overcomes geographic barriers, promoting enhanced health outcomes for people living with cancer. This recognition is a further testament to the positive impact our solutions have on improving the delivery of cancer knowledge for all."

AccessHope connects employer self-funded plans and the treating physicians of employees with cancer to renowned expertise from National Cancer Institute (NCI)-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers. Today, the company partners with 145 organizations—including 37 Fortune 500 companies—to cover more than 5 million people across the U.S.

"These remarkable companies are leading the way in transforming the well-being landscape, and we have full confidence that they will continue to drive positive change in the sphere of workplace well-being," commented Iain Fitzpatrick, Chief Strategy Officer at Archetype. "Their innovative approaches and unwavering commitment to improving employee well-being are shaping the future of the industry."

About AccessHope

AccessHope, LLC, believes in putting the ever-growing body of cancer knowledge to work for the greater good. The company delivers a revolutionary cancer benefit that is changing the way leading-edge expertise is delivered. Through collaborations with City of Hope , Dana-Farber Cancer Institute , Emory Healthcare and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University , Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center , and Northwestern Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, AccessHope shares the latest discoveries in cancer care with employees' plans and local oncologists to help as they develop precise plans for treatment. The company brings the vast expertise of major medical centers to benefit people near and far. They never have to switch doctors. They never have to leave home. It's simply a better approach to cancer. And getting better every day. A subsidiary of City of Hope, a world-renowned independent cancer research and treatment organization, AccessHope offers the benefit to over 5 million members through 145 employers, including 37 Fortune 500 companies. For more information about AccessHope, visit myaccesshope.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

