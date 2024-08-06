AccessHope Names Bridget Davis as General Counsel

DUARTE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessHope, LLC , a company changing the way leading-edge cancer expertise is delivered, today announced it has named Bridget Davis as general counsel. Davis was previously deputy general counsel for AccessHope founder City of Hope, a world-renowned independent cancer research and treatment center, and has worked closely with the company since its establishment. She will lead AccessHope's legal and compliance function, offering strategic guidance on operations and initiatives, including client relations, partnerships, and day-to-day business activities.

"Bridget brings a deep understanding of the healthcare environment that is crucial in navigating the complex legal, regulatory and compliance environment in which we operate," said AccessHope CEO Brad Kreick. "Her experience working closely with AccessHope since its formation is also vital and will play a key role in helping us grow the business and seize on emerging opportunities."

Davis brings more than 35 years of experience in legal practice, including the past 20 in the healthcare field. Prior to joining AccessHope, she spent more than four years with City of Hope, where she provided primary counsel to AccessHope and was responsible for all legal matters related to ongoing operations, contracting, and product development. Earlier in her career, Davis spent a decade as counsel for Southern California Permanente Medical Group, and was director of Network Development and Strategy for Kaiser Permanente in Southern California. Davis earned her J.D. at Stanford Law School and a B.S. degree in Economics from the University of California, Riverside.

"Since its inception, AccessHope has delivered on its mission to help people with cancer and their families benefit from the latest cancer expertise. I'm proud to join AccessHope and contribute to bringing these benefits to even more people across the country," said Davis. "I look forward to working with the AccessHope team and providing expert legal guidance to drive the company's future success."

