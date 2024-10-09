AccessHope Selected for BenefitsPRO's 2024 Luminaries Awards

DUARTE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessHope, LLC, a company changing the way leading-edge cancer expertise is delivered, today announced it has been named to BenefitsPRO Luminaries Class of 2024 in the Rising Star category.

This recognition celebrates top professionals and organizations within the benefits industry that strive to transform and humanize the field and set a bright example within the business. The 2024 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the healthcare business; and the nominee's commitment to the highest ethical standards, as well as dedication to service and excellence.

"Our 2024 honorees are leading examples of the progress our industry continues to make toward creating more equitable, affordable benefits and transparent, high-quality health care for millions of Americans," says BenefitsPRO Editor in Chief Paul Wilson. "BenefitsPRO is proud to once again shine a spotlight on thought leaders and innovators in our industry who are doing things the right way."

Research shows that cancer outcomes are dramatically better at National Cancer Institute (NCI)-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, yet most people with cancer aren't treated there because of access and geographical barriers. AccessHope is disrupting the benefits industry by offering self-funded employers and their employees the first virtual cancer support benefit that connects employees with cancer and their treating oncologists to renowned expertise from NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, helping to identify the right treatment early on for the best outcomes possible. This remote model allows individuals and their families to receive support from the comfort of their own home, assisting all cancer types and stages.

"Employers are at a crossroads trying to manage the growing impact of cancer in the workplace. They're seeing a higher prevalence of diagnoses among their employees and their families, with cancer continuing to be the top driver of annual health spend," said Brad Kreick, AccessHope CEO. "Preventative screenings, early and accurate diagnoses, and timely access to top-quality expertise are critical for improving health outcomes and managing costs. AccessHope is proud to play a part in breaking down those barriers to care. We're honored to be recognized among such an esteemed group of individuals and organizations committed to supporting workers across the country."

About AccessHope

AccessHope, LLC, believes in putting the ever-growing body of cancer knowledge to work for the greater good. The company delivers a revolutionary cancer benefit that is changing the way leading-edge expertise is delivered. Through collaborations with City of Hope, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Emory Healthcare and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Fred Hutch Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, Northwestern Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, and UT Southwestern Medical Center and its Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, AccessHope shares the latest discoveries in cancer care with employees' plans and local oncologists to help as they develop precise plans for treatment. The company brings the vast expertise of major medical centers to benefit people near and far. They never have to switch doctors. They never have to leave home. It's simply a better approach to treating cancer. An organization founded by City of Hope, AccessHope offers the benefit to approximately seven million members through more than 400 employers, including over 60 Fortune 500 companies. For more information about AccessHope, visit myaccesshope.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

