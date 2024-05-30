AccessHope Wins 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award

DUARTE, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessHope, LLC , a company changing the way leading-edge cancer expertise is delivered, today announced that it has been named a winner of the prestigious 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award in the data protection category. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award is a testament to AccessHope's unwavering commitment to safeguard sensitive health information from hackers and cyber attacks.

Over the last year, AccessHope has built on its strong foundation and mission, further developing processes and systems to continuously protect the sensitive information of its customers. Throughout this process, AccessHope steadfastly maintained its HITRUST (Health Information Trust Alliance) Risk-based, two-year (r2) certification and successfully attained SOC 2 Type I and Type II certifications.

"The Fortress award further demonstrates our team's unwavering dedication to prioritizing the privacy and security of our stakeholders' data," said AccessHope Chief Information Officer Abhishek Kumar, who was previously honored with a 2023 Fortress Cybersecurity Award in the leadership category. "Our team demonstrated outstanding resilience and adaptability, consistently maintaining rigorous data protection measures."

"In today's digital age, cybersecurity is no longer optional — it's essential," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We are proud to recognize AccessHope for their innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to protecting our data and infrastructure from ever-evolving cyber threats."

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honor the world's leading companies and individuals who are at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. Winners are selected based on their dedication to developing solutions, raising awareness and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

About AccessHope

AccessHope, LLC believes in putting the ever-growing body of cancer knowledge to work for the greater good. The company delivers a revolutionary cancer benefit that is changing the way leading-edge expertise is delivered. Through collaborations with City of Hope , Dana-Farber Cancer Institute , Emory Healthcare and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University , Fred Hutch Cancer Center , Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins , and Northwestern Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University , AccessHope shares the latest discoveries in cancer care with employees' plans and local oncologists to help as they develop precise plans for treatment. The company brings the vast expertise of major medical centers to benefit people near and far. They never have to switch doctors. They never have to leave home. It's simply a better approach to treating cancer. An organization founded by City of Hope, AccessHope offers the benefit to approximately seven million members through more than 400 employers, including over 60 Fortune 500 companies. For more information about AccessHope, visit myaccesshope.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other business award programs , these programs are judged by business executives with extensive experience and knowledge in cybersecurity. The organization's proprietary scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple security domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand out in the fight against cybercrime.

