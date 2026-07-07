Accessia Health Opens Two New Financial Assistance Programs to Help Patients Manage Rising Healthcare Costs

New programs will support individuals living with asthma and non-small cell lung cancer

RICHMOND, Va., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessia Health, a national charitable 501(c)(3) patient assistance organization that supports people living with chronic and rare health conditions, announced the opening of two financial assistance programs for individuals living with asthma and non-small cell lung cancer. Eligible patients with non-small cell lung cancer may receive up to $4,000 in assistance, and those with asthma may receive up to $2,500, with travel expenses covered up to $500 within each program.

The programs will follow Accessia Health's premier assistance model, Your Assistance, Your Choice - pioneered by the organization and first introduced in 2023. This model provides patients with flexible support across multiple categories of qualified healthcare expenses, including medication copays, insurance premiums, travel, medical devices and equipment, diagnostic testing, therapy services and other medical costs. This comprehensive approach recognizes that the financial burden of living with a chronic, rare or complex condition often extends beyond prescriptions and emergency care, creating challenges for patients and families as they navigate ongoing treatment, specialty care and unforeseen costs.

"Managing a complex condition can be financially overwhelming, even for people with insurance," said Tiara Green, President of Accessia Health. "By opening these programs, Accessia Health is helping fill a much-needed gap for those who may face significant out-of-pocket costs throughout their care journey. Our goal is to help more individuals access flexible, ongoing support so they can stay focused on their health, treatment and quality of life."

Asthma, a chronic disease that can require lifelong medication and management, affects nearly 25 million people in the U.S., including 4.7 million children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Non-small cell lung cancer, the most common form of lung cancer, is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in the U.S., and often involves intensive treatment, monitoring and supportive care.

Accessia Health's financial assistance programs are available to eligible individuals of all ages who are living with a diagnosed chronic or rare health condition. Program space is limited, and assistance is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Programs will remain open as long as funding is available.

About Accessia Health:

Accessia Health, a national charitable patient assistance organization, is dedicated to eliminating healthcare barriers for people with rare or chronic health conditions. Comprehensive services include personalized case management, financial assistance, education, and legal aid support. Our flexible funding model goes beyond copays, allowing individuals to pay for other essential medical expenses including insurance premiums, screening and diagnostics, therapy services, travel costs, and more. Accessia Health works to ensure that every individual has access to the care they need to lead a healthier life. Learn more at www.accessiahealth.org.

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Juliet Thomas

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SOURCE Accessia Health