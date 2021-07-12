accessiBe Launches National Television Campaign Focused On Web Accessibility

"People with disabilities aren't limited by their limitations, they're limited by an inaccessible web. They are unstoppable. I am unstoppable. We are unstoppable," said Michael Hingson, Chief Vision Officer of accessiBe, who is blind himself. "For this reason, I am honored and excited to have worked so closely on the creation of this campaign. In addition to bringing awareness around an important topic, I hope that it also brings a sense of empowerment to members of the community."

"Despite web accessibility being a critical topic, especially as people continue to do almost everything online, conversations around it have not yet entered the mainstream TV world. At accessiBe, we believe this has to change," said Shir Ekerling, CEO of accessiBe. "'The Unstoppable' campaign aims to open the hearts and minds of business owners to acknowledge the importance of web accessibility."

accessiBe is dedicated to solving web accessibility problems through advanced technology, tools and services, and ultimately achieving its vision of making the internet accessible by 2025. The ad follows accessiBe's recent announcement of the upcoming launch of accessFind, a nonprofit initiative designed in partnership with leading disability-focused organizations to provide the first search engine created for end-users with disabilities.

About accessiBe

accessiBe was established as an innovative AI-powered web accessibility solution that makes websites accessible, automated, and affordable. Founded in early 2018, accessiBe's proprietary technology scans and modifies websites' behavior in real time, to be accessible for people with disabilities and compliant with the ADA and WCAG 2.1. Further accessiBe's widgets allow users with disabilities to customize their independence based on their individual needs and preferences. Today, accessiBe is a full accessibility hub providing solutions for businesses at all sizes with services and tools that enable everyone to take part in helping making the internet accessible and inclusive. accessiBe's founding team has deep domain expertise in the field of website creation and manual accessibility and created the technology in close partnership with users who have vision impairments, epilepsy, motor impairments and cognitive dysfunctions. To learn more, please visit: accessibe.com .

SOURCE accessiBe