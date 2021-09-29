accessiBe Opens New Offices in New York, Aims to Double to 200 Employees and Hire People with Disabilities For Customer-Facing Positions

From day one, people with disabilities have been an integral part of accessiBe's solutions and technologies development. Currently employing more than a dozen people from different disability communities in various roles, accessiBe aims to more than double this number and hire for customer-facing roles such as customer service, customer success, partnership managers, and tech support.

"Since accessiBe launched just over three years ago, we have been rapidly expanding to accommodate the increasing interest in our products and services," said Shir Ekerling, CEO of accessiBe. "We're excited by our continued growth and looking forward to bringing on new members to join our exceptional team. A natural extension to our existing commitment is hiring even more talent from the disability community. This is the obvious focus for us in the near future."

This significant expansion is in part due to increased demand following the establishment of accessiBe's new professional services department and two new products that are coming out of beta soon - accessFlow, an accessibility testing and remediation platform, and accessCampus, an accessibility online learning and education platform.

Earlier this year accessiBe announced that it secured $28 million in funding. With another funding soon to be announced, the company aims to invest in raising global awareness towards a more accessible and inclusive internet and in solving the web accessibility gap through advanced technologies, tools and services to ultimately achieve its vision of making the internet accessible for people with disabilities by 2025.

About accessiBe

accessiBe is the market leader in web accessibility solutions and technologies, providing different AI-Powered solutions for testing and remediating web accessibility, and various professional services aimed to create an inclusive web and help businesses comply with web standards such and WCAG and regulations such as ADA. accessiBe's full suite of web accessibility solutions enable businesses of all sizes, from the solopreneur to the large corporation, to take part in the global inclusion efforts and to make their websites available to everybody, regardless of ability. accessiBe's founding team has deep domain expertise in the field of web development and accessibility services and have developed the technologies in close partnership with users who have vision impairments or blindness, epilepsy, motor impairments, cognitive dysfunctions and other disabilities. To learn more, visit: accessibe.com.

