Accessibility Resource on Approaching Section 508 Compliance Released by Digital Silk

MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk, an award-winning digital agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, announces the publication of a new article offering insights on how organizations can approach building Section 508 compliant websites. The piece outlines practical considerations that may support accessibility efforts for federal agencies, contractors, and businesses aiming to meet U.S. accessibility requirements.

The guide references the standards set by Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, which requires federal digital content to be accessible to individuals with disabilities. According to the U.S. General Services Administration, Section 508 compliance applies to websites, applications, documents, and digital communications across government entities. The article explores areas such as perceivable content, operability fundamentals, understandable design, and robust development practices, as defined by the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.

Key Areas Highlighted in the Article

The resource outlines several considerations organizations may review when assessing accessibility, including coding structure, keyboard navigation, color contrast, form labeling, error identification, and alternative text usage. It also discusses how ongoing monitoring and user testing can potentially help improve digital access.

The article includes links to authoritative sources, including resources from the U.S. Access Board and WCAG standards, to provide readers with reference points for regulatory expectations.

Quote

"Accessibility plays an important role in ensuring digital experiences can be used by everyone," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "This article aims to provide organizations with a clearer understanding of the elements involved in approaching Section 508 compliance."

Additional Considerations for Organizations

The guide outlines components teams may review during accessibility evaluations, including:

Structural HTML and semantic coding practices

Screen reader compatibility

Keyboard-only navigation

Appropriate color contrast ratios

Consistent layout patterns

Form field identification and instructions

Clear link purpose and labeling

Readers interested in the full guidance can access the article at:

https://www.digitalsilk.com/digital-trends/how-to-build-508-compliant-websites/

