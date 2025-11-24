Digital Silk Announces CEO's Inclusion in Forbes Expert Panel on Client-Valued Agency Services

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk, an award-winning digital agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, announced that its Founder and CEO, Gabriel Shaoolian, has been featured in a Forbes Agency Council Expert Panel discussing the services clients value most. The panel article is now live on Forbes and includes insights from 20 agency leaders across the United States.

The feature, published on November 5, 2025, explores the industry priorities shaping client demand going into 2026. Shaoolian contributed commentary on website redesign as a central driver influencing user experience, speed, conversion pathways, and the overall performance of digital channels. The full article is available on Forbes at: https://www.forbes.com/councils/forbesagencycouncil/2025/11/05/20-agency-leaders-on-the-services-their-clients-value-most/

Industry Recognition for Strategic Digital Expertise

Expert Panels are curated by Forbes editors to capture perspectives from verified members of the Forbes Agency Council. These panels are designed to bring together leadership viewpoints on key industry topics, offering readers insight into emerging trends and operational priorities across the agency landscape.

In the article, Shaoolian explains how website redesign may influence performance across digital ecosystems, since updates to positioning, navigation, conversion flow, and checkout experiences can potentially support visibility and engagement across paid and organic channels. His contribution appears alongside commentary from agency leaders in branding, digital strategy, media, and creative development.

Expert Panels as a Platform for Extended Thought Leadership

Forbes notes that Expert Panel features can often serve as a foundation for expanded articles. Members are encouraged to develop longer pieces that explore their perspectives in greater depth. Digital Silk is currently preparing additional editorial contributions that will discuss web performance, experience strategy, and the evolving expectations of enterprise brands.

A full overview of the Expert Panel, as well as the link to Digital Silk's executive profile on Forbes, can be accessed directly through the published piece. Readers interested in learning more about Digital Silk's strategic approach can visit the agency's website or request a project consultation.

Verified Insights

Forbes Expert Panels provide a view of how agencies are responding to this shift. The article highlights a range of services including performance auditing, content optimization, creative refinement, and integrated digital strategy, all of which may support stronger digital operations for brands working to meet new consumer expectations.

Key Topics Included in the Forbes Expert Panel

Web redesign as a foundation for performance

The rising importance of clarity in positioning

User experience and conversion improvement opportunities

Data accuracy, clean analytics, and revenue attribution

Digital channel performance trends reported across agencies

Leadership Perspective

"We appreciate the opportunity to contribute to discussions that reflect the evolving needs of today's brands," said Gabriel Shaoolian. "Expert Panels can provide a collective view of what clients are prioritizing and where agencies may support them. We look forward to expanding on these topics in future editorial contributions."

Availability

The Forbes Expert Panel featuring Gabriel Shaoolian is now accessible on Forbes.com. Readers can explore the full article and learn more about the perspectives shared by participating agency leaders.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Web Design Agency focused on growing brands online.

