Accessible Archives' Advisory Board Assists in the Transition to Coherent Digital LLC

CAPE CORAL, Fla., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessible Archives Inc. was acquired by Coherent Digital LLC on June 15 and Unlimited Priorities LLC was retained to help with the transition.

In that spirit, the Accessible Archives Advisory Board has an especially important role in the transition of Accessible Archives to Coherent Digital's History Commons – from testing the content as it is loaded to providing input on improving the user experience. In addition, the Board will provide further insights into our free services – including Discovery, Counter, MARC record – and furnish more input on our social media and maybe talk them into guest articles!

The Board has added a new member – Ronda Rowe, Head of the University of Texas System Digital Library. Welcome Ronda!

Ronda Rowe is the Head of the University of Texas System Digital Library for the University of Texas Libraries at the University of Texas at Austin. In this position, she is responsible for developing and implementing effective and efficient license negotiations and processing for the UT System Digital Library across all UT System institutions. She also manages web content for system-wide communication and works to develop efficient ways to manage licensing and web content.

Scott Anderson is an Associate Professor and the Information Systems Librarian at Millersville University. He is responsible for most of the library's electronic, configuring content platforms, authentication services, action figures, bobble-heads, easy buttons, and making sure that what electronic content the library does know about is readily accessible. He is also a member of the Library's Collection Development Committee and is tasked with identifying or fabricating use statistics to inform collection and service decisions through database, publisher or linking reports.

Peter McCracken has been an electronic resources librarian at Cornell University since 2016. In 2000, he co-founded Serials Solutions, which was acquired by ProQuest in 2004. In 2011 Peter received the Ulrich's Serials Librarianship Award for his work with Serials Solutions, and in 2019 he was a co-author of "Techniques for Electronic Resources Management," ALA's first Open Access monograph.

Darby Orcutt is the Assistant Head, Collections & Research Strategy at the North Carolina State University Libraries and formerly served as NCSU's first Collection Manager for Data Analysis. His expertise is in strategic planning, negotiation, and creating effective culture, especially in libraries, higher education, and in the fields of big data and biotech. A national leader in developing models for access to proprietary and use-limited data for content mining and computational research, his current work revolves primarily around research support and engagement.

About Accessible Archives Inc.

Accessible Archives employs a team of digital technology and conversion specialists to deliver vast quantities of archived historical information. Our databases, containing diverse primary source materials such as leading books, newspapers, and periodicals, reflect a broad range of perspectives across 18th-, 19th-, and early 20th-century America.

About Coherent Digital LLC

Coherent Digital was founded in 2019 by industry veterans. Our mission is to find important content and make it useful. Coherent Digital publishes collections on its Commons platforms: Policy Commons, Africa Commons, History Commons, South Asia Commons, Mindscape Commons, and Canada Commons.

About Unlimited Priorities LLC©

Unlimited Priorities LLC utilizes its highly skilled group of professionals to provide a variety of support services through the Archival Initiatives Division (AID). offers practical consultative services to libraries, historical societies, and associations.

Unlimited Priorities LLC is the exclusive sales, marketing, and product development agent for Accessible Archives.

Contacts:

Iris L. Hanney, President

Unlimited Priorities LLC

239-549-2384

[email protected]

www.unlimitedpriorities.com

Robert E. Lester, Product Development

Unlimited Priorities LLC

203-527-3739

[email protected]

www.accessible-archives.com

SOURCE Unlimited Priorities LLC