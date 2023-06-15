Unlimited Priorities LLC Brokers the Sale of Accessible Archives Inc. to Coherent Digital LLC

CAPE CORAL, Fla., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective June 15, 2023 Coherent Digital LLC is the new owner of Accessible Archives Inc. Coherent Digital LLC has retained Unlimited Priorities LLC to manage the transition of the content and technology in much the same way as Unlimited Priorities has managed Accessible Archives for the last decades – with full transparency and no disruption for the customers.

"Accessible Archives boasts landmark digital collections in history, including notable collections in African American and women's history and country-wide county histories," said Stephen Rhind-Tutt, President and CEO of Coherent Digital. "The acquisition will add twenty-four new collections to Coherent Digital's History Commons, bringing expanded expertise in American social, economic, and political history. These will become an integral part of the History Commons platform, opening fresh avenues for historical research."

Iris L. Hanney, President of Unlimited Priorities, said, "Coherent Digital's acquisition of Accessible Archives will allow for a powerful merger of high-quality XML TEI-lite encoded text and a cutting-edge user interface. Relationships with existing partners that provide free services, such as COUNTER, MARC Records, Discovery, and document preservation, will continue as we manage a smooth transition. As always, customer service is our number-one priority."

Accessible Archives has been an established and respected publisher of primary sources, used by hundreds of institutions across North America. Accessible Archives' collections, comprised of diverse 18th, 19th, and early 20th century American history primary source content, includes newspapers, periodicals, and books—African American Newspapers, American County Histories, Women's Suffrage, America and World War I, the Civil War, Colonial Era newspapers, Frank Leslie's Weekly, Godey's Lady's Book, Politics and Protest, and more. These collections continue to support the diversity, equity, and inclusion curriculum.

The addition of Accessible Archives to History Commons brings to libraries and researchers millions of pages of unique historical content, cross-searchable on the unified, state-of-the-art History Commons research platform.

About Coherent Digital, LLC

Coherent Digital was founded in 2019 by industry veterans including Stephen Rhind-Tutt, Toby Green, Eileen Lawrence, Pete Ciuffetti, and others. Our mission is to find important content and make it useful. Through Coherent, information is saved, uniquely tagged, stabilized, and made discoverable. Coherent Digital publishes collections on its Commons platforms: Policy Commons, Africa Commons, History Commons, South Asia Commons, Mindscape Commons, and Canada Commons.

About Accessible Archives, Inc.®

Accessible Archives employs a team of digital technology and conversion specialists to deliver vast quantities of archived historical information, previously only available in microform, hard copy, or image-only formats. Our databases, containing diverse primary source materials such as leading books, newspapers, and periodicals, reflect a broad range of perspectives across 18th-, 19th-, and early 20th-century America.

About Unlimited Priorities LLC®

Unlimited Priorities LLC utilizes its highly skilled group of professionals to provide a variety of support services to small and medium-sized companies in the information industry. The Archival Initiatives Division (AID) offers practical consultative services to libraries, historical societies, and associations. AID provides advice and assistance in archival content selection, rights ownership, project management, workflow analysis, production, distribution of converted content and interaction with commercial entities. By coordinating a library's project requirements with commercial firms' interests, Unlimited Priorities creates an atmosphere of mutual cooperation while organizing a successful process at a reasonable cost.

Unlimited Priorities has created a Frequently Asked Questions on the Accessible Archives Website.

