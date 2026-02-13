Accessible Health Platforms Gain Scale Across $6T Health and Wellness Market

ISSUED ON BEHALF OF DOSEOLOGY SCIENCES INC.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary – The global health and wellness sector is entering 2026 on a trajectory toward $6 trillion in annual consumer spending, underpinned by rising demand for functional products that deliver measurable outcomes beyond basic nutrition[1]. At the same time, the FDA's updated "Healthy" labeling framework and stricter clean-label regulations are reshaping how brands formulate and position consumer health products, pushing innovation toward sugar-free, preservative-free, and portable delivery systems[2]. Five companies operating along that accessibility curve include Doseology Sciences (CSE: MOOD), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMRX), Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE: PBH), Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX), and Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD).

A recent Global Wellness Summit forecast identifies personalized oral delivery and functional reformulation as defining themes for 2026, as consumers prioritize convenience, clinical credibility, and precise dosing[3]. That convergence of wellness innovation and broader healthcare accessibility is channeling capital toward platforms built around scalable, consumer-centric health delivery[4].

Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70) recently launched pilot production of caffeine-based energy pouches in January 2026, marking the Feed That Brain brand's entry into the fast-expanding oral pouch category. Based in Kelowna, British Columbia, Doseology Sciences is producing nicotine-free pouches that deliver measured caffeine doses in a compact, portable format, drawing on the same consumer shift that turned tobacco-free nicotine pouches into a multibillion-dollar segment.

The pilot pouches skip the sugar, carbonation, and liquid volume found in conventional energy drinks. A direct-to-consumer test phase is planned to collect customer feedback and operational data ahead of any broader commercial launch.

"This pilot reflects a disciplined and intentional approach to evaluating new product formats within our platform," said Tim Corkum, President and COO of Doseology Sciences. "Feed That Brain brings a strong foundation in functional product design, and this initiative allows us to assess caffeine-based, pouch-format energy delivery under a measured and compliant framework."

The energy pouch program grew out of Doseology Sciences' August 2025 acquisition of the Feed That Brain brand for $400,000, paid entirely through stock issuance. Feed That Brain, a Toronto-based cognitive health label founded by Forbes-recognized entrepreneur Rena R. Dempsey, built its reputation on functional gummies and nootropic supplements designed to support mental performance.

Doseology Sciences also secured Joseph Mimran as Strategic Advisor under a three-year agreement valued at $400,000 in restricted share units. Mimran co-founded Alfred Sung, founded Club Monaco (later acquired by Ralph Lauren), and created the Joe Fresh retail brand. He cited the company's product development process and attention to regulatory compliance as reasons for joining.

Two large market tailwinds support the strategy. Grand View Research projects the global energy drinks market will grow from $79.4 billion in 2024 to $125.1 billion by 2030. The nicotine pouch segment is forecast to climb from $5.4 billion in 2024 to over $25 billion by 2030, reflecting a 29.6% annual growth rate. Rising consumer concern over sugar intake and beverage overconsumption continues to push demand toward alternative caffeine delivery methods.

Doseology Sciences currently distributes Gummies and Collagen products under the Feed That Brain brand across close to 500 Canadian retail locations. Its U.S. subsidiary, Doseology USA Inc., established earlier this year, is working on pouches that blend caffeine with nootropics and adaptogens. The leadership team now includes CEO Chris Jackson, President and COO Tim Corkum, and Strategic Go-to-Market Advisor Patrick Sills.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMRX) introduced a new brand identity reflecting its evolution into a diversified global biopharmaceutical leader, anchored by a refreshed logo symbolizing the trust placed in healthcare providers and the real-world impact of each prescription. The company now delivers more than 160 million prescriptions annually across a portfolio of over 290 medicines.

"As Amneal has grown and diversified, our brand needed to evolve with us," said Chirag Patel, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Amneal Pharmaceuticals. "This new brand reflects who we are today and where we are headed. It signals our ambition, our capabilities, and our unwavering focus on expanding access to medicines that make a meaningful difference in people's lives."

Amneal Pharmaceuticals plans to introduce its Accessibility Index later this year, a platform designed to demonstrate real impact on affordability, availability, and innovation across its portfolio spanning complex generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty therapies.

TheraTears, a subsidiary of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE: PBH), expanded its dry eye portfolio with two new products launching nationwide in February 2026: Eyelid Cleansing Wipes and Dry & Tired Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops. The preservative-free drops contain twice the hydrating ingredient of TheraTears' original formula and target consumers experiencing screen-related eye fatigue.

The Eyelid Cleansing Wipes are formulated for gentle daily use with a non-stinging formula that removes irritants aggravating dry eye symptoms. Both products will be available at Amazon, Walgreens, and Walmart as part of the ophthalmologist-created brand's growing family of eye care solutions under Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) reported fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results highlighting rapid progress across its obesity portfolio, ending the year with $706 million in cash to fund near-term catalysts including Phase 3 VANQUISH trials for subcutaneous VK2735. VANQUISH-1 enrollment exceeded 4,500 patients ahead of schedule, while VANQUISH-2 nears full enrollment.

"The past year was an exceptional year for Viking marked by rapid progress across our obesity portfolio," said Brian Lian, Ph.D., CEO of Viking Therapeutics. "We also expect to file an IND for our novel amylin agonist this quarter, expanding our obesity franchise."

Viking Therapeutics plans to advance oral VK2735 into Phase 3 development in the third quarter of 2026, with maintenance dosing study results also expected in that period. The dual GLP-1/GIP agonist demonstrated up to 14.7% weight loss from baseline in its Phase 2 VENTURE trial.

Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) launched its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, bringing the tubeless wearable pump's global availability to 19 countries. The company simultaneously debuted Omnipod Discover, a proprietary data analytics platform designed to simplify glucose and insulin delivery insights for users and healthcare providers.

"We're proud to bring Omnipod 5 to a region where the unmet need is great," said Pat Crannell, Senior Vice President and International General Manager of Insulet. "It is even more meaningful and impactful with the inaugural introduction of Omnipod Discover, which simplifies data management and helps us create a world where diabetes demands less, every day."

Insulet plans to launch Omnipod 5 in Spain later in 2026, followed by Greece and Croatia in the first half of 2027. Omnipod Discover will roll out to additional international markets after the Middle East introduction.

