AccessIT Group Announces New Location in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessIT Group, an industry-leading cyber security firm, recently opened a new office location this month in Charlotte. Citing an increasing demand for security expertise in the region, the company will employ both sales and technical staff at the new location. With over 15 years in the cyber security business, AccessIT Group currently has locations and a strong presence in the Philadelphia Tri-State Area, New Jersey, New York City, DC Metro Area and New England.

"We are very excited to expand our coverage yet again after opening an office in Boston two years ago," said David Hark, President of AccessIT Group. "This new location will allow us to better serve our growing client base in the region."

The new facilities will be located at the award-winning Regus building that was designed by world-renowned architect firm Odell Associates and the 16th floor reception area offers panoramic views of the city skyline. It is located in Charlotte's prestigious financial district, steps away from the Charlotte Bobcats' arena, Bank of America Stadium and the Charlotte Convention Center. AccessIT Group's office will be located on the 16th floor of 525 North Tyron Street, and can be reached by phone at 704-331-3926 --------

About AccessIT Group:

AccessIT Group helps organizations design, develop, and drive their cyber security systems. Our expert security team members deliver personalized services for enterprise customers in the mid-Atlantic region and beyond. With six locations in the Northeast, we help clients protect their organizations from increasing security threats.

SOURCE AccessIT Group

