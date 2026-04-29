AccessIT Group Celebrates 25 Years of Helping Clients Secure What Matters

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessIT Group, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, proudly marks its 25th anniversary, celebrating a quarter century of perseverance, innovation, and unwavering commitment to customers and partners.

Founded at the height of the dot-com era, AccessIT Group has navigated some of the most defining moments in modern business history. From surviving the dot-com bust to enduring the aftermath of 9/11, and most recently adapting through the global COVID-19 pandemic, the company's journey has been shaped by resilience and resolve.

"Every challenge we've faced has strengthened our foundation," said Joe Luciano, CEO of AccessIT Group. "We didn't just survive these moments; we found ways to thrive. We used these lessons to help our clients learn, evolve, and emerged stronger because of the dedication and resilience of our team members."

At the heart of AccessIT Group's success is a culture built on family values. Under Luciano's leadership, the company has fostered an environment where trust, loyalty, and shared purpose guide every decision. This people-first philosophy has been instrumental in building long-standing relationships with customers, partners, and employees alike.

In an industry where the average tenure of a cybersecurity provider is 12.3 years, 1AccessIT Group has adopted a strategy of agility, and a focus on customer satisfaction has been the real secret to its long-standing success.

As AccessIT Group looks ahead, the future will be defined by scale & expansion. The company is excited to embark on the next chapter of growth alongside its new partners at Nautic Partners, LLC. The partnership has been seamless from the start, grounded in shared values, aligned vision, and a commitment to long-term success.

"We're proud to celebrate 25 years of success with AccessIT Group. This milestone reflects not only longevity, but also the strength and trust embedded in its customer relationships, as well as a proven ability to evolve and innovate in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape. This success is a testament to Joe's leadership and the organization he has built. His commitment to customers, culture, and long-term partnerships has been foundational to AccessIT's reputation and position in the market. Our partnership is rooted in a shared vision for AccessIT's next chapter. Together, we see meaningful opportunity to build on this foundation – enhancing capabilities and continuing to deliver critical outcomes for clients," Sr Vice President of Nautic, Chris Gorman.

"We're incredibly optimistic about what lies ahead," Luciano added. "With Nautic, our team, and our partners working together, the next 25 years are limitless."

For more information about AccessIT Group, head to accessitgroup.com.

About AccessIT Group

AccessIT Group is a trusted value-added reseller of cybersecurity and IT solutions, helping organizations protect their most critical assets. For 25 years, the company has combined technical expertise and professional services with a people-first approach to deliver lasting impact for customers across industries.

Visit: accessitgroup.com for more information

Media Contact

Sabrina Luciano

Content & Solutions Strategist

[email protected]

973-349-0698

1 The average age for the 3,108 vendors founded after 1982 is 12.3 years. - The Security Industry., Richard Stiennon (Cybersecurity Industry Analyst)

SOURCE AccessIT Group