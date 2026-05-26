AccessIT Group Recognized by Palo Alto Networks as a NextWave Platinum Innovator

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessIT Group today announced it has become a Palo Alto Networks NextWave Platinum Innovator AccessIT Group joins a select group of channel partners who have met the Platinum Innovator performance, capabilities, and business requirements of the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Partner Program.

As part of this achievement, AccessIT Group has earned product specializations in both Hardware Firewall and Software Firewall solutions. These specializations recognize the company's deep technical expertise and proven success in designing, deploying, and supporting advanced network security architectures across diverse customer environments. By meeting rigorous training, certification, and performance criteria, AccessIT Group is well positioned to help organizations implement and optimize next-generation firewall solutions that strengthen security posture, enhance visibility, and support evolving business needs.

"Hitting a Platinum partner status with Palo Alto Networks reflects years of real work — both in the field and in our relationship. It gives us better leverage to do what our clients actually hire us for: cutting through vendor noise and solving hard security problems," Senior VP of Professional Services at AccessIT Group, James Bearce.

"NextWave partners play a critical role throughout the customer lifecycle, from the initial qualifying stage to ultimately ensuring successful deployment and adoption of our technology," said Michael Khoury, VP, Ecosystem Partners, Palo Alto Networks. "As a NextWave Platinum Innovator, AccessIT Group is a cybersecurity advisor our customers can trust."

"Our customers need cyber experts that can help them achieve better security outcomes, protecting them from today's sophisticated threats," said Anar Desai, VP of Americas Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks "Our Diamond/Platinum Innovator NextWave partners have deep Palo Alto Networks expertise to help solve complex security challenges with robust solutions and services. As a NextWave Platinum Innovator, AccessIT Group is helping redefine what it means to be secure."

About the NextWave Partner Program

The Palo Alto Networks NextWave partner program encompasses an innovative ecosystem of partners who help customers around the world succeed with Palo Alto Networks technology and solutions, redefining what it means to be secure.

Palo Alto Networks continues to invest in, grow with, and optimize for partners with one partner program that offers five paths to capitalize on what's next in security. The evolving NextWave program embraces all partner types, providing partners with a clear blueprint for success to enhance profitability, enable differentiation, and expand opportunities.

To learn more about AccessIT Group, visit their website here.

About AccessIT Group

Cybersecurity isn't part of what we do, it's our sole mission.

For over two decades, we've helped organizations cut through the noise and build security programs that solve real business problems. We sit alongside your team, helping you navigate complexity, reduce risk, and make smarter security decisions with confidence.

As threats grow more complex, clients turn to AccessIT Group for our independent, trusted guidance. We help clients select security technologies, offer technical solutions, and provide advisory services to help navigate the ever-changing security landscape.

Cybersecurity solutions built for business.

Certificates

AccessIT Group holds top-tier accreditations from all of our major partners, recognizing our proven expertise and excellence in delivering advanced security solutions.

AccessIT Leadership

We empower organizations with expert guidance and customized cybersecurity solutions enabling them to make informed decisions that reduce risk and strengthen security.

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SOURCE AccessIT Group