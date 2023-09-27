AccessLex Institute Among Honorees at HBCU Pre-Law Awards Ceremony

News provided by

AccessLex Institute

27 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent legal education nonprofit AccessLex Institute® was honored to be named Sponsor of the Decade and to have received the HBCU Outreach and Empowerment Award at the National Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Pre-Law Summit 10th Anniversary Awards Ceremony on September 23.

The ceremony, which was held at the University of the District of Columbia Theater of the Arts in Washington, D.C., occurred during the three-day National HBCU Pre-Law Summit and Law Expo. Founded in 2014, the annual Summit is the nation's only major national pre-law event created especially for HBCU students and alumni interested in attending law school and pursuing a career in the legal profession.

In addition to AccessLex Institute's awards, two AccessLex employees were also honored. Aaron N. Taylor, SVP, Executive Director, Center for Legal Education Excellence®, received the Pre-Law Advocate award, and Teria Thornton, Director of Pre-Law and Diversity Initiatives, was named one of Commitment to the Cause honorees.

"It is an honor to be recognized as an HBCU Pre-Law Advocate," said Aaron Taylor. "I have had the privilege of working with the National HBCU Pre-Law Summit for two decades. Along the way, I have witnessed its positive impact on scores of aspiring lawyers, many of whom are now well into successful legal careers. Their success and this honor inspire me to continue to work for equitable access to the profession."

"As a HBCU graduate, I find this recognition especially meaningful," stated Teria Thornton. "The National HBCU Pre-Law Summit is where profession meets passion for me each year. It has been a privilege to partner over the years to equip and empower the next generation of lawyers."

AccessLex Institute's support of the HBCU Pre-Law Summit is in direct congruence with its mission of fostering access to quality legal education.

About AccessLex Institute:  

AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with its nearly 200 member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. Learn more at AccessLex.org

Contact:
Julie Solomon, 
jsolomon@nextpr.com

SOURCE AccessLex Institute

