AccessLex Institute Announces Appointment of Vilas Dhar to the Board of Directors

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute® is pleased to announce that Vilas Dhar has been elected to its Board of Directors as of October 1, 2022. Dhar is the President and Trustee of the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, a 21st century philanthropy advancing artificial intelligence and data solutions to create a thriving, equitable and sustainable future for all.

"The AccessLex Board has a long history of attracting forward thinking leaders with a demonstrated record of success and a strong commitment to our charitable mission," stated Christopher P. Chapman, President and CEO of AccessLex Institute. "Vilas is no exception, bringing a mix of business, technology and philanthropic skills experience to complement those of the AccessLex Board and management."

A trained computer scientist, lawyer and philanthropist, Dhar also serves as Co-Chair of the Global AI Action Alliance at the World Economic Forum , as Expert Contributor on AI to the OECD, on the Advisory Council at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), Advisor to MIT SOLVE , Director of the Network of Engaged International Donors and as a Trustee of the Christensen Fund.

Dhar holds a J.D. from NYU School of Law, a master's in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and dual bachelor's degrees in Biomedical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of Illinois. He is currently completing his doctoral dissertation in law at the University of Birmingham, where his research suggests novel approaches to economic and public policy to support and empower vulnerable populations.

As an expert on legal and applied board governance, Dhar has chaired and participated on numerous Nominations and Governance, Investment and Audit committees. His extensive experience in both founding and scaling successful organizations, as well as navigating international and often complex legal and political structures, offers a nuanced approach to strategic planning, organizational growth and digital transformation efforts. In all of his work, Dhar champions a new social compact for the digital age that prioritizes individuals and communities in the development of new products and inspires economic and social opportunity.

