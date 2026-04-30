AccessLex Institute® Awards $270,000 in April MAX Grand Prize Scholarship Drawing

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute® is proud to announce the 2026 MAX by AccessLex® Grand Prize Scholarship winners! Through MAX — the free financial education program designed exclusively for law students — AccessLex awarded nine scholarships totaling $270,000 to students in their first, second, and third years of law school. These awards are directly applied to tuition or student loan repayment, reducing financial burdens and supporting long‑term success.

MAX is a cornerstone program of AccessLex, the largest nonprofit in legal education. Currently offered at 193 American Bar Association-approved nonprofit and state-affiliated law schools, MAX combines interactive lessons, live events, and one‑on‑one coaching with Accredited Financial Counselors. Together, these resources "maximize" students' financial knowledge by enabling active engagement with essential financial topics — including budgeting, saving, investing, student loans, repayment strategies, and long‑term financial planning.

2026 Grand Prize Scholarship Winners:

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Shannon Kimbrough — Mercer University School of Law

SaNoah LaRocque — University of North Dakota School of Law

Jenifer White — University of Idaho College of Law

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Dalerys Feliciano Acevedo — Case Western Reserve University School of Law

Selena Leonardo — University of Dayton School of Law

Vivian Liu — University of San Francisco School of Law

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Mitchell Brost – Pepperdine Caruso School of Law

Jake Ellis – University of Nebraska College of Law

Sofi Sargsyan – Southwestern Law School

"As the financial landscape for law students continues to evolve, access to clear, practical education matters more than ever," said Jennifer Schott, Vice President, Center for Education and Financial Capability®. "MAX equips students with the tools and confidence to make informed financial decisions at every stage of their legal education."

With flexible in-person and online learning options, personalized financial coaching, and nearly $400,000 in yearly scholarship incentives, MAX prepares aspiring lawyers for their financial futures. Since its inception in 2017, the program has awarded more than $3 million in scholarships and supported more than 100,000 students with practical tools for every financial milestone, from paying for law school to planning for retirement.

Learn more about MAX by AccessLex®.

About AccessLex Institute:

AccessLex Institute® is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the next generation of lawyers by improving access, affordability, and value in legal education. In partnership with its nearly 200 nonprofit and state-affiliated ABA-approved member law schools, increasing diversity, expanding access, and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. AccessLex devotes substantial resources to financial education, research, policy advocacy, grantmaking, data analysis, student success, and beyond. Learn more about AccessLex Institute's commitment and contributions to the future of legal education at AccessLex.org.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE AccessLex Institute