AccessLex Announces Winner of Fourth Annual Hannah R. Arterian Memorial Scholarship

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute® is pleased to announce the recipient of its fourth annual MAX by AccessLex® Hannah R. Arterian Memorial Scholarship. This year's award goes to Emilia Zielinski, at LMU Loyola Law School.

The $50,000 scholarship is awarded to a first-year law student who completes the full MAX by AccessLex® Financial Foundations course and participates in at least two MAX Events. Named in honor of former AccessLex Board Chair Hannah R. Arterian, the award recognizes her lasting contributions to the growth of the MAX program and her commitment to empowering the next generation of lawyers. Arterian's dedication was also distinguished by her role as Dean of Syracuse University College of Law for an accomplished 13-year tenure.

"When I decided to attend law school, one of my primary concerns was how I would finance my education. The MAX by AccessLex program gave me the tools and guidance I needed to navigate the financial realities of law school with confidence," said the winner, Emilia Zielinski.

MAX by AccessLex is a free personal finance program available to students at nearly 200 American Bar Association-approved nonprofit and state-affiliated law schools. Through a mix of self-paced lessons, live events, and one-on-one coaching with Accredited Financial Counselors, MAX helps students build practical financial skills while offering nearly $400,000 in annual scholarship incentives.

Since its inception, the program has delivered more than $3 million in scholarships, advancing AccessLex Institute's mission by empowering aspiring lawyers at every stage — from financing their legal education and strengthening financial capability to confidently managing loan repayment and planning for long-term financial well-being.

"Through the valuable insights I gained from the MAX modules and this generous scholarship, I have been able to focus more fully on my education and less on financial stress," said Emilia Zielinski.

Learn more about the MAX by AccessLex®.

About AccessLex Institute:

AccessLex Institute® is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the next generation of lawyers by improving access, affordability, and value in legal education. In partnership with its nearly 200 nonprofit and state-affiliated ABA-approved member law schools, increasing diversity, expanding access, and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. AccessLex devotes substantial resources to financial education, research, policy advocacy, grantmaking, data analysis, student success, and beyond. Learn more about AccessLex Institute's commitment and contributions to the future of legal education at AccessLex.org.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE AccessLex Institute