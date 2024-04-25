AccessLex Institute Awards Nearly $300,000 in April MAX Grand Prize Scholarship Drawing

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute® is proud to announce April's MAX by AccessLex® Grand Prize Scholarship winners! Law students attending AccessLex member law schools won scholarships toward their law school tuition. One student from Loyola University Chicago School of Law, Stetson University College of Law, and Roger Williams University School of Law won $40,000 scholarships, and $25,000 scholarships were awarded to students at Lewis & Clark Law School, Elon University School of Law, University of Oregon School of Law, UCLA School of Law, and University of Dayton School of Law.

MAX is a central offering of AccessLex, the largest nonprofit in legal education, along with the Company's academic and bar success programs and research, policy, and diversity initiatives. Available at no cost to the nearly 200 American Bar Association-approved nonprofit and state-affiliated law schools, MAX by AccessLex® provides law students with comprehensive financial education.

With in-person and online learning options, Accredited Financial Counselors available for individual coaching, and nearly $400,000 in yearly scholarship incentives, MAX exists to prepare aspiring lawyers for their financial futures. Recognizing this impact, the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education selected MAX for the 2022 Outstanding Educational Program Award.

"As a first-generation law student, MAX by AccessLex® has empowered me to take control of my financial future through informed decision making," said Mia Bartolomei-Negron, Stetson University College of Law 2L and $40,000 April MAX Grand Prize Scholarship winner. "The course and online webinars allowed me to assess my current financial state and set realistic financial goals for a successful future. I could not recommend MAX by AccessLex® enough."

Since 2017, MAX has awarded $2.2 million in scholarships and equipped over 80,000 students with financial literacy tools – from paying for law school to planning for retirement and every step in between. Completing online courses and attending virtual or in-person MAX Events automatically enters students into scholarship drawings, which are held annually in November, February, and April. On May 1, one 1L student will be awarded the $50,000 Hannah R. Arterian Memorial Scholarship, now in its second year.

"We know that scholarships make such a difference in the lives of these students, and we love nothing more than showing up to campus to surprise the MAX Grand Prize Scholarship winners each April," said Jennifer Schott, Vice President, Center for Education and Financial Capability®. "As we work with students throughout the year, they tell us that the MAX program gives them 'peace of mind' as they navigate the financial investment of law school and life – and that's exactly why we created the program seven years ago."

Learn more about MAX by AccessLex®.

About AccessLex Institute:

AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with its nearly 200 member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. Learn more about how AccessLex is empowering the next generation of lawyers at AccessLex.org.

