AccessLex Institute Launches Newest LexPreLaw Application Cycle

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 18, 2024, AccessLex Institute opened the fifth application cycle for its law school pathway program, LexPreLaw.

A component of AccessLex Institute's LexScholars diversity initiative, LexPreLaw provides aspiring law students from underrepresented racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds with free LSAT prep, admission counseling, financial education, and engagement opportunities to increase chances of law school admission.

"Since 2021, more than 135 LexPreLaw participants have enrolled in a total of 65 law schools across the country," said Aaron N. Taylor, Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the AccessLex Center for Legal Education Excellence®. "Members of the first cohort will be graduating from law school this spring."

"We at AccessLex are committed to helping broaden access to legal education to deserving applicants from underrepresented backgrounds," Taylor stated. "LexPreLaw is a reflection of that commitment, and we are excited to continue helping aspiring lawyers achieve their dreams."

From its inception, the LexScholars program has supported approximately 1000 students in their pursuit of a legal education. It is the largest pathway feeder initiative of its kind and has served as a guide for more aspiring law students than any other program in the same span of time.

The goal of the new cohort is to enroll 225 aspiring lawyers who already possess or will obtain a bachelor's degree by August 2025 and who plan to seek law school admission for the fall 2025 entering class. With the culmination of the 2024-25 cohort, LexScholars will conclude its five-year study in gaining insights about and informing effective methods for facilitating law school admission for people from underrepresented racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Learn more about the program by exploring the LexPreLaw annual report.

