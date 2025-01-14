AccessLex Institute Partners with Equal Justice Works to Lead PSLF Coalition

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute®, the largest nonprofit organization in legal education, is proud to announce a new partnership with Equal Justice Works, a nonprofit focused on public service legal careers, to further the goals of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Coalition. Throughout the partnership, AccessLex will provide Equal Justice Works with grant funding and ongoing support to manage and lead the coalition.

AccessLex Institute's financial and in-kind support will further Equal Justice Works' mission of helping legal professionals fulfill their passion for justice in the public service sector. Over the course of the partnership, both organizations will focus on promoting and improving the program through the PSLF Coalition.

"We are excited to partner with Equal Justice Works to harness the strength of the Coalition and its membership to educate more borrowers about the program. We will also urge policymakers to protect PSLF and enact common sense changes that enhance the program's effectiveness," said Nancy Conneely, Managing Director of Policy at AccessLex Institute.

As a founding member, AccessLex has been part of the PSLF Coalition since its origination in 2017. The Coalition comprises over 100 organizations united in the goal of advocating for education, accessibility, and awareness of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. The PSLF program, established in 2007 with eligibility opening in 2017, provides public service professionals with loan forgiveness after ten years of relevant work.

"For over a decade, AccessLex has been a champion for improving the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program to ensure that borrowers have access to the forgiveness they've earned. It is more important than ever to make sure the program remains available as a means to increase the public services available to under-resourced communities so that more Americans have access to healthcare, high quality public education, legal services, and more," said Nancy Conneely.

AccessLex is proud to be a leading PSLF advocate for the past ten years and into the future. Independently and as part of the Coalition, AccessLex is committed to educating both policymakers and borrowers about the purpose and value of the PSLF program. Advocating on behalf of borrowers and young legal professionals is one of the many ways in which AccessLex empowers the next generation of lawyers.

