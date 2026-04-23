AccessLex Institute® Releases Spring 2026 Update to Legal Education Data Deck

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute®, the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to legal education, released its spring 2026 update to the Legal Education Data Deck, featuring the most recent data on law school applications, admissions, enrollment, and student demographics. The latest update highlights significant changes in the scale and competitiveness of the law school application cycle, as well as continued trends in who is earning J.D. degrees.

Law school applications rose sharply in 2025, submitted from 76,500 applicants, an increase of 11,700 applicants (18%) compared to 2024. This represents the largest year-over-year increase in applicants since 2004. As a result, the law school admission rate declined to 65% in 2025, down four percentage points from the prior year and the lowest admission rate observed since 2006. Admission rates had held relatively stable at approximately 69% for the previous five years.

Data on enrollment and graduation trends was also notable.

The number of men enrolling in J.D. programs increased for the first time since 2010.

Growth among female enrollees continued to outpace that of men.

The total number of J.D. degrees awarded stabilized at 36,340 in 2025, following a spike the year before.

The share of J.D. degrees awarded to students of color increased again, rising by one percentage point to a new peak of 35%.

"The latest Data Deck demonstrates the heightened interest in law school enrollment that has been broadly discussed over the last few years. However, access to legal education remains a concern given recent policy changes to how higher education institutions admit students, the availability of federal student loans to graduate and professional students, and how colleges and universities award aid," said Tiffane Cochran, Vice President of Research at AccessLex Institute. "In this evolving landscape, the Data Deck serves as a critical resource for monitoring the impact of these policy shifts on legal education and staying informed about the most current trends shaping J.D. programs."

The Data Deck is a live document and will be updated in summer with additional law school application trends. A further update is scheduled for fall 2026 and will feature the most recent data on first-time bar passage, employment outcomes, and salaries.

Review the updated Data Deck here.

About the Data Deck:

The Legal Education Data Deck utilizes publicly available datasets to offer a snapshot of trends organized around the guiding principles of AccessLex Institute's research agenda: access, affordability, and value in legal education. This is a living document that is updated periodically.

About AccessLex Institute:

AccessLex Institute® is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the next generation of lawyers by improving access, affordability, and value in legal education. In partnership with its nearly 200 nonprofit and state-affiliated ABA-approved member law schools, increasing diversity, expanding access, and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. AccessLex devotes substantial resources to financial education, research, policy advocacy, grantmaking, data analysis, student success, and beyond. Learn more about AccessLex Institute's commitment and contributions to the future of legal education at AccessLex.org.

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SOURCE AccessLex Institute