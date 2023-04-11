AccessLex Institute's New JDEdge Program Aims to Sharpen Skills of Incoming Law Students

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute® announces JDEdge by AccessLex℠, a free preparatory skill-building program for rising 1L law students.

AccessLex has prided itself in creating resources that assist law students during their journey from admittance to law school through admittance to the bar, from support with law school selection, to scholarship search opportunities, to calculating student loan and repayment options, to academic and bar success. However, their latest resource is available to students before they set foot in the law school classroom.

Beginning on July 1, 2023 and offered free of charge to AccessLex member law schools and their students, JDEdge by AccessLex℠ is a comprehensive summer program, designed specifically for incoming 1Ls, which provides them with the necessary knowledge, resources, and support they will require when the school term begins.

Through live webinars, video lectures, and interactive online lessons, the program provides 20 hours of asynchronous content organized into five modules, along with opportunities for interaction with JDEdge instructors and peers. Students will gain confidence and skills related to class preparation and post-class strategies, case reading and briefing, writing for law school exams and exam preparation, critical reflection, and professional expectations, all before they attend their first law school lecture. JDEdge provides students with a solid foundation of the skills they need to succeed in law school.

"We're excited to offer JDEdge to schools free of charge to help their students learn how to learn in law school. We believe that if students develop metacognitive skills early on, they can learn more efficiently and effectively throughout law school and during bar study," states Cynthia Cassity, Senior Vice President of AccessLex Institute and Chief Operating Officer of Helix Bar Review. "JDEdge fits squarely within our mission to support the law student journey from admission to law school to admission to the bar."

