AccessLex Marks Year of Success for MAX Scholarship Program

News provided by

AccessLex Institute

25 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute®, the largest nonprofit in legal education, is proud to acknowledge the success of its MAX Scholarship program while celebrating another year of providing meaningful financial education to law students.

MAX Scholarships are a key component of AccessLex Institute's MAX by AccessLex® personal finance program that is offered at no cost at over 185 law schools. By completing the free online courses and attending on-campus or online events, students are automatically entered into MAX Scholarship drawings held in November, February, and April.

Since launching MAX in 2017, AccessLex has awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships to participating law students in the MAX program. During the 2022-23 academic year alone, nearly $400,000 in scholarships were awarded to participating 1L, 2L, and 3L students at law schools across the country.

The 2022-23 academic year also marked the introduction of the MAX by AccessLex® Hannah R. Arterian Memorial Scholarship. Named in honor of distinguished AccessLex board member, Hannah Arterian, this $50,000 inaugural scholarship was awarded to a MAX participant and 1L student from University of Minnesota Law School.

MAX Scholarships have further incentivized MAX participants to maintain motivation and momentum as they progress through the program, which has been used by over 58,000 law students. In 2022, MAX was recognized for its excellence by the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education when it received its Outstanding Educational Program Award.

"Now in its seventh year of free programming, MAX by AccessLex gives students a trusted 'go-to' resource for all of their financial questions," stated Cynthia Cassity, Senior Vice President of Strategic Engagement at AccessLex and Chief Operating Officer of Helix Bar Review. "From building their law school budget and setting financial goals, to what they should know about Public Service Loan Forgiveness and SAVE, the newest income-driven repayment plan, the MAX program and our team of Accredited Financial Counselors give law students peace of mind when it comes to their money. And what could be better than that!"

Learn more about the MAX by AccessLex® Scholarship program.

About AccessLex Institute:     

AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with its nearly 200 member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. Learn more at AccessLex.org.

CONTACT:
Julie Solomon
[email protected]com

SOURCE AccessLex Institute

