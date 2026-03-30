accesso® Acquires Dexibit®, Establishing the First Cross Platform AI and Analytics Platform for Visitor Attractions

Acquisition launches accesso IntelligenceSM, connecting guest and operator data, insight and action across the entire operation

ORLANDO, Fla., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the leading global technology provider to leisure, entertainment and cultural markets, today announced the acquisition of Dexibit Limited, the only AI and analytics platform purpose-built for the visitor attractions industry.

Operators generate vast amounts of data, but it often sits in disconnected systems and takes too long to turn into action. As operators face increasing complexity across systems, data and rising guest expectations, the ability to turn insight into action quickly is becoming critical.

accesso Intelligence connects data across ticketing, eCommerce, food and retail, operations and guest feedback, giving venue operators a complete picture of their business through a conversational AI interface.

The acquisition launches accesso Intelligence, a new AI powered cross platform capability designed to help operators make smarter, faster decisions across their business, connecting data across accesso's own solutions, as well as across the third party systems operators rely on daily.

Dexibit brings the industry's only cross vendor intelligence platform, built across more than 100 systems and years of aggregated data and benchmarks, powering smarter decisions through unified data, conversational insight and forecasting. Dexibit already serves some of the world's most recognized cultural and entertainment institutions, including leading aquariums, museums and visitor attractions.

With accesso Intelligence, operators will close the gap between information and actionable decisions:

Unify all data into a single intelligence layer, including ticketing, food, retail, operations, weather, visitor reviews, local events and data from third party and external systems.



Put insight in the hands of every decision-maker through conversational AI, so an operations manager can ask "Why did last Saturday underperform?" and quickly get an answer and act.



Drive action and informed decisions across strategy and operations and feed updates directly into accesso ticketing, virtual queuing and retail systems.

Venue operators typically lack the scale or in-house expertise to build an enterprise-wide analytics capability on their own. While many technology providers are introducing AI features within individual products, accesso Intelligence represents a fundamentally different approach. Bringing cross platform capability to every system operators rely on, it helps them optimize their entire operation, bringing together data, decisions and action in one place.

Rather than an incremental step, this acquisition represents a significant leap forward, rapidly accelerating accesso's ability to deliver these capabilities to its customers. accesso will also continue to embed AI into its individual products as part of their natural evolution, but this acquisition represents something broader: an intelligence layer that sits above any single product and strengthens the entire ecosystem.

"Putting operators first is at the core of what we do by helping them optimize their business, and AI is now becoming an important part of how we deliver on that," said Steve Brown, CEO at accesso. "With Accesso intelligence, we are bringing together data across all the systems they use, including Accesso solutions, to create a more complete and connected view of their operation. We are delighted to welcome the Dexibit team to Accesso as we deliver on this vision."

"I am incredibly proud that Dexibit is joining Accesso, whose unparalleled global reach spans the world's most iconic attractions," said Angie Judge, CEO of Dexibit. "As we got to know the team, it genuinely felt like home. Together we can build something genuinely transformative for the industry, combining intelligence and execution to help venue operators move faster with insightful decisions in an increasingly complex landscape. We can't wait to get started."

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience. accesso provides connected ticketing and eCommerce, virtual queuing, restaurant and retail point of sale, distribution, mobile apps, experience management and analytics solutions for more than 1,100 venues worldwide. Its technology helps operators streamline operations, increase revenue and improve the guest journey. accesso delivers a high volume of product enhancements year-round and continuously invests in R&D to help venues and operators adapt to evolving guest needs.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter ) , LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Dexibit

Dexibit is the purpose-built data and AI platform for visitor attractions, connecting industry operating systems alongside external data and unique Dexibit benchmarks to give attractions a complete unified picture of their visitor experience and venue operation, powering strategic and operational decisions. Dexibit includes data experience, data management, conversational insight, machine learning forecasts and generative voice of the visitor. Learn more at dexibit.com.

SOURCE accesso Technology Group